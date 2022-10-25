The rooftop lounge, which features modern Indian cuisine and story-inspired craft cocktails, is the highest in the city

Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Kamloops residents are about to be charmed with a new Indian restaurant in the city! Jadoo Eclectic Indian Cuisine and Craft Cocktails is set to open its doors with a grand opening event on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Its premier location, atop the Ramada Hotel, takes Indian street food and craft cocktails to another level.

"Jadoo" the Hindi word for "magic," is the creation of an accomplished hotelier and local business owner, Percy Amaria, the brainchild behind Kamloops hotspot The Columbia Diner, located in the same building. According to the renowned chef, guests are in for a magical experience every time they visit.

"Kamloops has never seen a lounge quite like Jadoo," says Amaria. "Jadoo's innovative craft cocktails and unique twist on Indian street food combined with its unmatched panoramic view of our city is a class act."

Each food item and signature cocktail on the menu tells a tale. "A Toast to Chai" is a unique homage to India's national drink, infusing a homemade concoction of Earl Grey tea and vodka to create magic on your palate. "Paani Poori" a tantalizing appetizer that legend links to the infamous Mahabharata, is transformed with the addition of creamy avocado and sweet pickled beets.

Much like conventional magic, guests can expect the unexpected. However, one thing they can count on is a breathtaking view along with a unique dining experience every time they visit.

"The scenery is spectacular," continues Amaria. "Jadoo offers a 360-degree view of our beautiful city - the streets, buildings, river, valley, and, of course, the majestic Mount Paul - giving you a different perspective every time of day - and year. We can't wait to welcome guests to experience the magic at our grand opening event and beyond."

The grand opening on October 29 - a costume party - begins at 6 p.m. Jadoo will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and on Sundays for a buffet brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.jadookamloops.com.

Jadoo's modern Indian cuisine is a unique twist on Indian street food.

Every signature craft cocktail at Jadoo tells a story.

About Jadoo Eclectic Indian Cuisine and Craft Cocktails

Jadoo Eclectic Indian Cuisine and Craft Cocktails differs from other lounges: it's worth the hype. Jadoo fuses eclectic Indian cuisine from the streets of India with story-inspired craft cocktails to create a magical escape with awe-inspiring 360-degree views.

Every time of day - and every time of year - provides a different experience of the city and its stunning mountain backdrop from Kamloops' highest rooftop lounge. Whether you visit when the sun is high in the sky, during the "magical hour," or after twilight, Jadoo is sure to keep you entertained and coming back for more!

For more information, www.jadookamloops.com.

