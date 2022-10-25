Hennessey Digital Recognized for Excellence in Content Marketing and Strategic Communications With Three 2022 MarCom Awards

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Hennessey Digital, a leader in SEO and digital marketing, has received three 2022 MarCom awards, including two Platinum Awards for the agency's website and industry-leading research, and a Digital Media Gold Award for the Hennessey Digital blog. The awards are presented by the Association of Marketing & Communication Professionals.

For the second-consecutive year, Hennessey Digital has received recognition for its annual law firm response time study , which provides law firms with insights into the dynamics of lead form responsiveness across the legal industry. This year, the Hennessey Digital blog also received nods for its "business + lifestyle" blend of content, and honorable mention for a leadership-focused post on introverts at work .

"It's exciting to see our digital marketing research earn recognition and it's especially gratifying for our efforts to be recognized by the MarCom Awards because they celebrate creativity, generosity, and hard work, which aligns perfectly with our culture at Hennessey Digital. Our MarComs Awards wins are proof positive of the strength of our team, and I'm inspired by the knowledge, leadership, and vulnerability I get to spotlight every day," says Liz Feezor , Director of Communications.

News of the MarCom Awards wins came as the 100%-remote digital marketing agency's leadership team had converged on Charleston, South Carolina for year-end planning and strategy sessions.

"There's some comedic irony in corporate communications and marketing. Companies often forget to put the same strategic thinking and excellence toward their own corporate marketing and branding that they put toward their products, client service, and results. Everything we do has intention with the desire to connect, empower, and bring an element of fun to the experience when someone interacts with Hennessey Digital. It's rewarding to see that resonated with the MarCom Awards panel and we appreciate the recognition for our team's creativity, talent, and confidence in taking risks," says Senior Director of Marketing Cindy Kerber Spellman .

On an awards streak, Hennessey Digital received five 2022 Startup Weekly Awards earlier this month and was named to the Quartz Best Remote Companies to Work For list for the second consecutive year in September. The company is recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally recognized SEO expert and best-selling author Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital is a multi-award winning digital marketing agency for top law firms and other industries. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, law firm SEO, paid media and pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and conversion rate optimization (CRO), Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and high-value cases through holistic marketing strategies. Hennessey Digital has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years from 2019 to 2022 and was named a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers in 2021 and 2022.

