Simpplr Taps Paige Leidig as CMO on Its Mission to Transform the Work Experience for Billions of People

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Simpplr , the leading AI-powered employee experience platform with more than one million users and counting, announced today that veteran marketer Paige Leidig has joined its growing team as Chief Marketing Officer. Using AI-driven software, Simpplr helps companies create a work environment where their employees can flourish, through a platform that helps people feel connected, supported, and included.

Leidig will lead the marketing organization to drive demand for the company's unified platform, products, services, and solutions. Moreover, he will guide all facets of the Simpplr brand from amplifying brand purpose through campaigns and activations to delivering value to customers and the market.

Leidig brings more than two decades of experience in strategic marketing including brand, growth, digital, product, customer, and partner marketing. Most recently, Leidig held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at NetBase Quid, a leader in consumer and market intelligence. Previously, he was the Chief Marketing Officer at CipherCloud (acquired by Lookout) where he led all marketing and established the company as the leader in the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) market.

"We are excited to welcome Paige Leidig and his vast experience in strategic marketing as we continue to showcase how the Simpplr best-in-class employee experience delivers value for existing and potential customers," said Dhiraj Sharma, Co-Founder, and CEO of Simpplr. "Together we will work to extend our market leadership in employee experience and deliver the ability for companies to establish a strong connection between their culture, people, and business."

"Simpplr has the recipe for success: purpose-built software that transforms the way employees engage and communicate, is dedicated to customer success, and is passionate about helping organizations support and inspire their people," said Leidig. "I'm energized by the tremendous opportunities ahead and look forward to working with the team to further establish Simpplr as a dominant player in the Employee Experience space."

Leidig officially joined Simpplr as CMO in August 2022.

