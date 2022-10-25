Increase in Recent Developments in Oil & Gas Activities will Push Rig and Oilfield Mats Market to Surpass US$ 2.1 Bn Revenue During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

United States is expected to hold a significant Rig and Oilfield Mats Market share in terms of value, followed by Western European Countries. Rig and Oilfield Equipment Market is predicted to be valued at US$ 52 Billion in 2022. Rig and Oilfield Chemicals Market likely to grow at 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rig and oilfield mats market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 1 Bn in 2021, the target market will likely reach an estimated US$ 1.04 Bn in 2022. Escalation in crude oil prices and increasing activities in the oil and gas industry across the globe will spur the demand for rig and oilfield mats during the forecast period.





Major players in the oil and gas sector are keen on establishing operations in remote areas for exploration, drilling, and production activities. The oil and gas operators are acquiring contracts for such remote sites. A few of these remote locations are open to wet and humid conditions. Such an environment is also not fit for common operations, and thus, matting solutions are needed to further oil and gas functions in these locations. Therefore, drilling operations in remote areas are directly propelling the adoption of rig and oilfield mats. For instance, many US-based oil and gas operators are shifting towards Alaska and other sites for drilling applications, which is set to underpin the demand for rig and oilfields mats in the global market during 2022-2032.

Furthermore, the growth in the sales of composite mats or engineered mats will likely contribute immensely to the growth of the overall market. Again, governing bodies in the US, Canada, and European Union have applied regulations to prevent environmental degradation which will further aid the growth of composite mats as compared to wood ones. All of these considerations will propel the growth of rig and oilfield mats market during the forecast period.

"Integration of technological enhancements like skid-proof materials and anti-static materials into the design of these mats will augment the global sales of the rig and oilfield mats market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, the composite mats segment will gain traction over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the construction, and offshore wind energy infrastructure are set to generate lucrative opportunities for the target market.

The rig and oilfield mats market in the United States will account for a major portion of the global market.

will account for a major portion of the global market. Countries in Western Europe will account for the second largest market share.

will account for the second largest market share. China and the MEA countries will register steady growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Horizon North Logistics Inc., Newpark Resources Inc., Signature Systems Group, LLC, Strad Energy Services Ltd, Checkers Safety Group, Spartan Mat, Rig Mats of America Inc., Quality Mat Company, Canada Rig Mats Ltd., Alberta Rig Mats, and Access Terrain Services among others are some of the major players in the rig and oilfield mats market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are concentrating on enhancing product offerings and investing more in research and development activities to cater to consumer demands. These businesses are offering patented technologies and customized mat sizes, acquiring technical expertise, and engaging in strategic alliances, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global rig and oilfield mats market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (wood mats, composite mats, steel mats), end use (oil and gas, electrical T&D construction & maintenance, wind energy, infrastructure construction, military, helipad, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the composite mats segment will register a heightened demand and make significant contributions to the overall market growth. On the basis of applications, industrial usage in the construction and offshore wind energy infrastructure will make major contributions to the growth of the rig and oilfield mats market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the rig and oilfield mats market in North America will exhibit substantial growth owing to the heightened adoption of these mats. The United States will be a prime driving factor during this period. Heightened oil and gas activities in the U.S. is fueling the target market growth in this region. Western European countries, China, and MEA countries will also show impressive growth in the rig and oilfield mats market during the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Product:

Wood Mats

Composite Mats

Steel Mats

By End Use:

Oil and Gas

Electrical T&D Construction & Maintenance

Wind

Infrastructure Construction

Military

Helipad

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

