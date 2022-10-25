Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.10.2022
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2022 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of FUUD AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (523/22)

Yesterday, October 24, 2022, FUUD AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Solna District Court, at the request of the
Company, had declared the Company bankrupt. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares and equity rights of FUUD AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market with immediate effect. 

The trading in the instruments is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   FUUD    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015988134
----------------------------
Order book ID: 171533   
----------------------------



Short name:   FUUD TO 2  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018013286
----------------------------
Order book ID: 263872   
----------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
