The "HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

German medical device market to be driven by the need for improved outpatient care infrastructure in Interventional Cardiology

As of 2021-22, Germany has 2,247 healthcare facilities across all care levels, with 691 public hospitals, 5 military hospitals, and the remaining being private hospitals and imaging centers.

Over 600 hospitals provide tertiary care facilities, with the majority belonging to the public sector. The country has the highest number of doctors and nurses across Europe and continues to expand its healthcare resources. With healthcare expenditures majorly borne by the government, Germany has one of the more efficient healthcare systems in the region.

However, despite an increase in life expectancy to 81.48 years and slowing death rates, cardiovascular diseases continue to be the leading cause of mortality in the country. According to this HospeTrack Hospital Intelligence for Germany, medical device market opportunities are significant in the secondary care segment for cardiovascular imaging equipment.

With the single-digit penetration of cardiac cath labs across private hospitals, the demand for interventional procedures is likely to increase in the country. Germany currently has the highest bed occupancy rate for cardiovascular diseases across Europe. In addition, with the overutilization of inpatient care, the efficiency of treatment is reducing.

Patients in Germany continue to seek emergency care for treatable cardiac procedures that can be done on an outpatient basis. Especially for acute myocardial infarction, Germany faces the highest inpatient mortality. This presents an opportunity for the growth of outpatient and day surgery facilities in the secondary and tertiary care sector.

As per HospeTrack, there are more than 800 interventional cardiology facilities across Germany. It is further estimated that Germany conducts over 10,000 diagnostic coronary angiographies in a year. To keep up with the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases including myocardial infarction, the number of interventional cardiology facilities is expected to increase in the next 3-4 years. This will increase demand for catheterization equipment, indicating market opportunities for medical device manufacturers.

The report provides account-level directional detail on total beds, ICU beds, ORs, ventilators, incubators, and other medical equipment installed in Germany, as well as Anesthesia Machines, Dialysis machines, C-Arms, Cath Labs, PET, SPECT, CT, MRI scanners, Ultrasound, and X-Ray machines, and Mammography machines making it a detailed source of hospital-level intelligence for Germany's medical equipment installed base.

The report is a skillfully designed dataset that is an optimal resource for any organization in the process of optimizing sales targets, estimating market potential, or developing an account management strategy in Germany. It provides a graphical overview of the country's health infrastructure, and a hospital-level view of resources, directional information on the medical device installed base, hospital demographics, and care services.

Contents:

1. Visualize and Map the Total Installed Base of the Country by Hospital

Monitoring Access: ECG Machines, Holter monitors, Patient monitors, Ventilators, Anesthesia machines, Stress Testing Machines

Surgical: C-Arms

Cardio: Echocardiography, Cath Labs

Diagnostic Imaging: PET-CT, Gamma Camera, PET-MRI, SPECT, CT Scanners, MRI Scanners, Ultrasound, X-Ray Machines, Mammography machines, DEXA

Infant Care: Incubators, Radiant Warmers, Fetal monitors, Phototherapy Units, Infant Ventilators

Renal: Dialysis Machine

Radiation Therapy: LINAC

Hospital IT: PACS, EMR

2. Generate Targeted Leads Based on Current Care Area Focus of a Hospital

13 care areas tracked for each hospital

General Medicine, Gyn/Obs, Neurology, Internal Medicine, ER/Trauma, Pulmonology, GI, Cardiology, Oncology, Radiology, Nephrology, Ortho and Nuclear Medicine included in the report

3. Visualize the Current Health Resource Status of a Hospital

Total number of doctors by hospital

Total number of Radiologists by hospital

Total number of Cardiologists by hospital

Total number of internal medicine physicians by hospital

Surgeons, neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons by hospital

4. Comprehend Medical Services Potential Using Bed and Operating Rooms Data

Total bed size of a hospital

Number of ICU beds by hospital

Number of NICU, PICU beds by hospital

Number of Major and Minor Operating Rooms available per hospital

Total number of outpatient visits per hospital where available

Total number of inpatient visits per hospital where available

5. Understand and Identify Types of Hospitals

Hospitals by ownership type public and private

Assess and differentiate based on size of hospital Public hospitals, Private hospitals and Imaging centers

Chart and map based on level of care Primary, secondary and tertiary care

6. Create Opportunity Heat Maps

2,247 hospitals and Imaging centers in Germany listed by city, region, latitude and longitude and Zip Code

Contact numbers available for 100% of the hospitals

Website links mentioned for hospital where available

7. Estimate Market Potential of Equipment in the Country

Companies Mentioned

Drager

GE Healthcare

Philips

Siemens

Lowenstein

B.Braun

Fresenius

Gambro

Medtronic

Ziehm Imaging

Kontron

Toshiba

Mediso

Medical Imaging Electronics

Esaote

Hitachi

Olympus Medical Systems

Medical Imaging Electronics

Carestream

Agfa Healthcare

Fujifilm Healthcare

MediRay

Shimadzu

Samsung

Hologic

Picker X-Ray Corporation

PROTEC

Konica Minolta

Swissray USA

Osteosys

Elekta

Varian

