Leading Conversational AI provider Cognigy today announced that its platform, Cognigy.AI, has received the highest evaluation from customers to date on Gartner Peer Insights in the categories of Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms (4.8) and Conversational Platforms (4.9). Between the two categories, with a total of 86 reviews, 97% and 100% of customer reviewers are willing to recommend Cognigy for Conversational AI Platforms and Conversational Platforms respectively.

"We greatly appreciate our customers sharing insights into their experience with Cognigy.AI and with the team behind the technology. Receiving such positive evaluations reinforces our goal of empowering enterprises to transform their service experiences," said Philipp Heltewig, co-founder and CEO at Cognigy.

Accompanying comments within reviews have included the following:

"Best bot platform in its class. For the selection of a suitable bot this platform made a top tier list, Cognigy is top notch. Working with the platform is pretty handy and the time to market is so fast." software architect in the retail industry (full review)

"Cognigy has provided exemplary support which is key to deploying sophisticated and complex solutions. What surprised me was that the platform is feature rich, but also robust not a common combination in this space." chief product officer in the healthcare biotech industry (full review)

"Cognigy is overall one of the best solutions if not the best on the market. The exceptional variety of prebuilt extensions to other platforms is just one of the many useful features this low-code solution offers and makes working with this solution easier." software professional in the IT services industry (full review)

"Cognigy has convinced us it is the best on the market conversational AI platform as it provides an easy to use back-end that allows business users to create their own conversational AIs. Cognigy supports us in the implementation as they provide own consultant services. In addition, the AI potentials can grow as Cognigy supports a lot of channels and back-end integrations out-of-the-box." IT project manager in the energy utilities industry (full review)

"The use of Cognigy.AI has allowed us to build several bots, use cases and integrations at scale for different companies at once. Especially remarkable has been the impressive evolution of the product over the past three years." research and development professional in the transportation industry (full review)

The reviewers are representatives of different industries across Europe, Middle East, and North America.

Earlier this year Cognigy was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. Learn more and access the report. Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews go through a strict validation and moderation process in an effort to ensure they are authentic.

All reviews on Gartner Peer Insights for Cognigy.AI are available here. For more information about Cognigy visit www.cognigy.com.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms", by analysts Magnus Revang, Anthony Mullen, Bern Elliot, 24th January 2022.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. In addition, Cognigy.AI gives the enterprise all it needs to deliver always-on, personalized service experiences at scale, on both voice and chat. Delivering fast time to value, Cognigy.AI is a low code platform that is easy to use, supports all use cases, and is designed to integrate with existing contact center and enterprise systems fully. Over 500 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Toyota, BioNTech, Bosch, Fidelity Life, Mercedes-Benz and Lufthansa Group. Learn more at cognigy.com.

