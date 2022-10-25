Why High School Seniors Are Getting More College Rejections This Year, and How AdmissionSight Can Help

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / This fall, high school seniors will be making one of the biggest choices of their lives in terms of picking out a list of colleges that they hope to attend and sending out their applications. More high school seniors will be receiving rejection letters from some of the most competitive colleges and universities in the country.

In fact, this year will arguably be the most competitive for a number of reasons. The UC system no longer accepts the SAT or ACT for admissions, and many other top schools in the country stopped requiring students to send in SAT or ACT test scores. While this has made many more students feel that getting into even the most competitive schools was a possibility and lowered the barrier to the entry, AdmissionSight Founder and CEO Eric Eng does not believe that to be the case.

"Everyone who is vying for a spot at HYPSM had 4.0's and near-perfect SAT scores anyway," says Eng. "So does eliminating the SAT make any difference in the grand scheme of things to the top universities? The short answer is no."

"In fact, the most competitive applicants will have won science fairs, garnered regional and national accolades, and established award winning nonprofits under their belt" says Eng.

So what's the secret sauce? AdmissionSight has an incredible track record of placing students into top universities. In the past, they even helped a student with a 3.3 unweighted GPA get accepted into an Ivy League through their time-tested admissions strategies.

"If you have a low GPA, you need to stand out in other ways, particularly your extracurricular activities," states Eng. "You can't look like everyone else who participates in Model United Nations or Speech and Debate. You need a wow factor, and your nonprofit or leadership activities need to reflect that."

AdmissionSight has been hugely successful in this regard. One of their students leveraged statistics and math to improve the social justice system through econometrics and policy, which led to his acceptance to Yale. Another student made audio recordings of autistic children that fed into machine learning algorithms to help improve speech impairment. It's the unique and differentiated activities that help students stand out.

Acceptance rates went down substantially across the board, but the dips were seen most extreme at highly competitive schools such as Princeton, Harvard, Stanford, and Yale, which clock in at roughly 3% acceptance rates across the board.

The most prestigious schools in the country saw incredible increases in the number of students that applied. For example, Yale saw an increase from 35,000 applicants in recent years to 50,000 in the past year!

With that being said, one thing that students should keep in mind is that top schools are placing a strong emphasis on increasing diversity within their ranks. While this is obviously great news for everyone, as acceptance should be opened up to every student that is deserving, it could very likely lead to an even more competitive than ever before.

What should students do about it?

The simple answer here is to prepare early. Now, more than ever, high school students are going to want to make sure that they are better prepared than ever to apply for college and succeed in their goals of getting into great schools.

One of the best ways to do that is to find a college admissions consultant that knows the ins and outs of getting into the most prestigious and competitive schools.

That's where people like Eric Eng, founder and CEO of AdmissionSight come in. Eng and his team of admissions consultants have devised clear and strategic ways for students to make the very most of their strengths, minimize their weaknesses and turn the often mysterious process of getting into top schools into a fully realized science.

Whether a student is far along in their high school career, just getting started, or not even in high school yet, consultants at AdmissionSight know how to help students set the right goals and achieve them.

AdmissionSight offers services such as academic and extracurricular strategy, passion project development, science research, summer program applications, assistance with academic competitions, as well as college application and personal statement editing. On average, 75 percent of their students are admitted to the Ivy League, Stanford, MIT, Caltech, UChicago and more.

