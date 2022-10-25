DJ TUI AG: Directorate Change

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate Change 25-Oct-2022 / 15:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG

Directorate Change

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Mr Frank Rosenberger, member of the Company's Executive Board responsible for IT and Future Markets, will resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board as of 31 October 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 196785 EQS News ID: 1471669 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2022 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)