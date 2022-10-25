Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.10.2022
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
25.10.22
17:36 Uhr
1,462 Euro
+0,031
+2,13 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
25.10.2022 | 16:22
TUI AG: Directorate Change

DJ TUI AG: Directorate Change

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate Change 25-Oct-2022 / 15:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TUI AG

Directorate Change

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Mr Frank Rosenberger, member of the Company's Executive Board responsible for IT and Future Markets, will resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board as of 31 October 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  196785 
EQS News ID:  1471669 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471669&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2022 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
