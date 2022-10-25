Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) ("Excelerate") and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany signed a five-year contract today in Berlin to charter the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Excelsior to help provide energy security and supply diversification to Germany while supporting the country's transition to renewable energy.

Excelerate's President and CEO Steven Kobos and Dr. Patrick Graichen, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), signed the contract at BMWK headquarters in a ceremony also attended by Woodward Clark Price, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Berlin.

"The deployment of the FSRU Excelsior to Germany demonstrates our commitment to strengthening energy security at a time when traditional energy sources have proven unreliable," said Steven Kobos, President and CEO of Excelerate. "FSRUs have the ability to offer flexible access to greater supply diversification and can serve as a complementary backstop for the rapid scaling of green energy projects. These benefits are consistent with the stated goals of the U.S.-EU Task Force on Energy Security."

BMWK previously announced that a consortium including Tree Energy Solutions, E.ON, and Engie would jointly develop and implement Germany's fifth FSRU import terminal using an Excelerate vessel. The FSRU will accelerate the development of TES' green hydrogen terminal at Wilhelmshaven.

Under the terms of the agreement, the FSRU Excelsior will go on charter in the first quarter of 2023. The Federal Republic of Germany intends to deploy the vessel in the Port of Wilhelmshaven. The Excelsior, which has an LNG storage capacity of 138,000 m3 and send-out capacity of 5 bcm/y, will go to drydock at the end of 2022 for scheduled maintenance prior to its deployment to Germany.

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

