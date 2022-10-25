UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI Number: LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company" or "UKCM")

25 October 2022

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today as set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice and Continuation Circular sent to Shareholders on 5 October 2022, shareholders voted in favour of an Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Company.

Commenting on the shareholder vote, Mr McCullagh Chairman of UKCM said: about "We are pleased that with 99% of votes cast in favour of continuation, and from a high turnout with almost 80% of shareholders represented, we can look through the current challenging economic environment, which is putting pressure on valuations in our sector, and focus on the Company's longer term prospects and delivering a growing level of income. We remain firm in our belief that UKCM's diversified strategy and its weighting towards future economy sectors is the right one. We have assembled a high quality portfolio with consistently high occupancy and a strong and diversified tenant base which gives us confidence in the Company's continued ability to perform."

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain That the continuation of the Company be approved 994,660,240 121,400 11,167,339 36,885

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

