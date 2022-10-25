The "United Kingdom (UK) Animal Feed Market Overview, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poultry feed by livestock type is highest in demand, driven by the demand for poultry meat products by consumers. The rising population further boosts the demand for poultry meat, but the rising feed prices hamper the market's growth.

Since poultry meat is the cheapest form of meat available, consumers' consumption is high. Increased demand for organic feed and industrial livestock production further augments the market's growth. Poultry requires a lot of protein, fats, and calcium, which poultry by-products and fish meals provide.

Further, the increased belief of consumers to include more protein in their diet on a regular basis is driving the demand for poultry meat, which correspondingly creates more demand for poultry feed by poultry farms. United Kingdom (UK) is a large producer of poultry feed and caters to world markets. The rise in demand also enhances the quality of feed for poultry animals.

According to the Overview United Kingdom (UK) Animal Feed Market Overview, 2027 it is expected to grow, but at a very slow pace over the forecast period. Aqua feed farming is increasingly being commercialised with its demands, resulting in an increased demand for feed to raise them. On the other hand, cattle feed remains with more market share as it is the most demanded meat by consumers.

Animal supplements are expected to be in demand over the forecast period as the animals are deprived of vitamins and minerals from the feed they are fed. Also, due to low feed quality and to improve their structural body composition, supplements are fed to animals. The pellet form of animal feed is expected to remain the main form of feed, but the crumbled form is also expected to be in demand during future years.

Plant-based sources remain the main source of protein for animal feed as they provide a range of benefits for both the animals as well as feed manufacturers. The high prices of animal feed and their raw materials act as a hindrance as farmers do not want to invest a major chunk of their income in feeds. Demand for animal feed in the country is increasing with greater emphasis on animal health as well as rapid growth in animal farming, which are expected to increase its demands in the future.

Cereals by ingredient type are rich in starch content and are highly preferred to feed animals. Every grain or cereal varies in its nutritional content and digestive anatomy of the animal. Starch that is completely digested before the end of the small intestine (SI) provides the maximum amount of glucose from the grain to support growth. Barely, corn, oats, and rye are entirely used as animal feed and only small amounts are used for human consumption.

These grains and cereals might be fed in whole or compound form, mixed with other bi-products or oils, minerals or vitamins to form a complete meal for animals. The produced cereals are stored after drying to reduce moisture levels and preserve them for the full year. Since some are seasonal grains, they need to be produced for the whole year and stored to meet the demands. Production is highly influenced by particular crop failures, droughts, or climatic conditions.

Animal feed Pellets are made from corn, bean pulp, straw, rice husk, and other cereals and grains for different animals. They have comprehensive nutrition, improve digestibility of feed, decrease picky eaters of animals and are easy to store and transport. The pellets often contain grease as they provide oxidation and hydrolysis. Oxidation helps to convert unsaturated fats into saturated fats when the feed pellets have improper fats as it is easy to hydrolyse.

The quality of pellets can be defined by the repeated handling, bagging, transportation, and storage feed lines without much damage or fine particles. However, the pellet quality and efficiency depend on the raw materials used, like corn and soy lack the ability to achieve good pellet quality, while that of wheat increases pellet durability because of high protein content and hemi-cellulose in contrast to corn and soy products. Additionally oats can increase pellet quality if mixed with corn.

However, COVID-19 has caused some problems and changes in the feed industry, like many other industries, and the United Kingdom (UK) feed industry is no exception. It had a negative impact due to disruptions in supply chain activities caused by global trade restrictions. A sharp drop in demand for restaurant meals and an increase in demand for grocery store food, combined with certain challenges in reorienting meat supply networks, resulted in a surge in retail meat prices and occasional grocery store stock-outs of specific meat products. Lower demand for cattle and supplies of beef and pork resulted from the drop in demand.

