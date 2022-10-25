DJ AGTech's MPay tapped into Taobao Tmall (Macao, China), providing e-payment services to support the e-commerce marketplace in Macau

EQS Newswire / 25/10/2022 / 22:30 UTC+8

(Macau, October 25, 2022) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", HKEX stock code: 8279) today announced that MPay, the e-wallet operated by Macau Pass S.A. ("Macau Pass"), has officially tapped into Taobao Tmall (Macao, China) to provide electronic payment services to its users. Residents in Macao can now use MPay to make payments in Macau patacas directly when shopping online with Taobao Tmall (Macao, China). Macau Pass cooperated with Alipay+ (a suite of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions launched by Ant Group Co., Ltd. ???????????? and its subsidiaries), to provide cross-border mobile payment services to its users, which enable the use of local electronic payment facilities in Macao for cross-border online shopping.

Facing the increasing consumer demand in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Macau Pass, being a leading payment service provider in Macao, will continue to act as a bridge between Macao and mainland China by actively consolidating resources from all parties to facilitate Macao to become a smart city and bring more convenience to the citizens in Macao.

In addition to connecting MPay to Taobao Tmall (Macao, China), during this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival MPay will also launch a series of promotion activities so that Macao residents can enjoy the fun of online shopping and innovative consumption experience.

Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman & CEO of AGTech Group, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass S.A., said: "Taobao Tmall (Macao, China) offers customers a diversified product assortment and category selection. The in-depth cooperation among MPay, Alipay+ and Taobao Tmall (Macao, China) announced today will enable local customers to enjoy one-stop cross-border e-commerce shopping, payment and logistics experience."

Macau Pass, the indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGTech Group, is a leading payment service provider in Macao and is an "other credit institution" licensed under Autoridade Monetária de Macau. It is principally engaged in payment card and ancillary services, e-wallet services and acquiring services.

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in electronic payment services, lottery, mobile games and entertainment and marketing technical services and non-lottery hardware supply markets with a focus on Mainland China and Macao. As a member of the Alibaba Group, the Group is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories:

(i) Lottery:

(a) lottery hardware sales;

(b) lottery distribution through physical channels and ancillary services;

(ii) Electronic payment:

(a) provision of payment card services and ancillary services;

(b) provision of e-wallet services;

(c) provision of acquiring services for other payment platforms;

(iii) Games and entertainment and marketing technical services; and

(iv) Non-lottery hardware supply (including sales and leasing).

AGTech is an associate member of Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA).

