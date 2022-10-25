Company answers industry demand for enterprise service mesh with CNCF, the cloud-native open-source governance body for Kubernetes, Envoy, gRPC, and now Istio

Tetrate, the company accelerating enterprise service mesh adoption, driving Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA), and reducing the complexity of the modern hybrid cloud with its flagship Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB) product, today announced it has developed a new official Istio training course for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud-native software. As Istio has recently sailed into the CNCF's project domain, signaling its market maturity as a key open-source cloud technology alongside Kubernetes, Envoy, gRPC, Prometheus and SPIFFE, the course meets a key need for private and public sector organizations looking to realize the full business values of the service mesh technology.

Tetrate's 2022 State of the Service Mesh Market Survey shows strong demand for service meshes driven by security and cloud migration needs:. 37% of respondents identified their biggest day-to-day challenges are managing workloads across clouds and onsite and 23% said security. In spite of its growing popularity, deploying service mesh at enterprise-scale remains challenging for most teams. Tetrate is pioneering Application-aware Networking, a new category in the cloud-native landscape to enable application connectivity bridging heterogeneous applications and infrastructures. Tetrate is a top contributor to the open source projects Istio, Envoy Proxy and Apache Skywalking. Their commercial offering, built atop such open source projects, is Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB). TSB is an Application Connectivity Platform that helps organizations realize App SCOR (Application Connectivity, Security, Observability Reliability).

The new, official CNCF Istio course, built with extensive expertise from Istio founders and maintainers at Tetrate, teaches aspiring Istio experts how to monitor, connect, and secure microservices using Istio. It's a practical introduction, designed for anyone who wishes to build on their knowledge of Linux, Docker, and Kubernetes, learn how to install and configure a service mesh, and understand the benefits of running distributed applications in a service mesh environment. Tetrate, authored this course to provide guidance to help enterprises implement service mesh and Istio successfully based on the demand for Istio in production and security.

"Open source is everywhere and digital transformation is forcing all organizations to rebuild their foundations on open source technology. I am thrilled that Tetrate, started by Istio co-founders, have helped build and contribute an Istio course to the CNCF along with planning on contributing future certifications. Training will uplevel organizations and help them realize the service mesh's full potential on top of Istio."

Chris Aniszczyk

The course is part of Tetrate's comprehensive support, as market leader, for service mesh adoption across businesses and government, along with other key initiatives. Tetrate's Head of Product, Zack Butcher, is co-author of the U.S. federal government's NIST zero trust security standards 800-204 series (Special Publications (SP) 800-204, 204A, 204B and 204C). Tetrate published a comprehensive overview of NIST Security Standards for Microservices Implementation Guide, the new NIST implementation guide. Tetrate has partnered with NIST for the past three years to define and promote zero trust standards and has been the exclusive co-host for NIST's annual conference on the topic. Government agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations will welcome these best practices to keep them compliant to the regulations of their industries.

Companies seeking to operationalize their Zero Trust strategy and put Istio into production can turn to the CNCF course to train developers with 20 to 25 hours of online learning content, including videos and hands-on labs. Learners will gain an understanding of the architecture and components of the Istio service mesh, including coursework such as:

Controlling how traffic is routed to your application

Making your distributed applications more resilient

Increasing system security and by allowing the application of authentication and authorization policies independently from running applications

Tetrate started by Istio co-founders and maintainers of Envoy was recently recognized by Gartner as a named vendor in the recent 2022 Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, as a Cool Vendor for Cloud Computing and by IDC as a 2021 Innovator, and the company was named one of the Top 10 Hottest Cloud Computing Startups of 2021 by CRN.

Tetrate leads the industry in offering the most comprehensive and production-ready service mesh platform on top of Istio.

Additional Resources

Explore the CNCF blog and training courses

Discover more Istio training and certification opportunities with Tetrate Academy free online courses

Check out key upcoming events for service mesh

Ask for a demo of Tetrate Istio Subscription, Tetrate Service Bridge, and Tetrate Cloud

About Tetrate

Started by Istio and Envoy co-founders and maintainers to reimagine application networking, Tetrate is an enterprise service mesh company managing the complexity of modern hybrid cloud application infrastructure. Its flagship product, Tetrate Service Bridge, provides an edge-to-workload application connectivity platform to deliver business continuity, agility, and security for enterprises on the journey from traditional monoliths to the cloud. Customers get consistent, baked-in observability, runtime security and traffic management in any environment. Tetrate remains a top contributor to the open-source projects Istio and Envoy proxy. Find out more at www.tetrate.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005768/en/

Contacts:

Annie Fink, Bospar

Annie@bospar.com