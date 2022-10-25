Teleperformance earns the highest ranking based on market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered and technology and innovation

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services today announced it has been selected as a leading global service provider in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) 2022 PEAK Matrix for Customer Experience Management Service Providers in EMEA. Everest Group analyzed 25 of Europe's top CXM service providers and Teleperformance earned the highest ranking based on the company's market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, and technology and innovation.

"Teleperformance has been ranked as the top company in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) in EMEA PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 driven by factors such as its extensive experience in the region, robust partnership system, scope of services and its vision and strategy said David Rickard, Vice President, Everest Group. "Teleperformance has built strong technology capabilities, including advanced data analytics, CX advisory services, and initiatives in the metaverse space helping the company adapt to fast-changing client requirements."

Each PEAK Matrix assessment provides a comprehensive picture of the service provider's market success, vision and strategy, service focus and capabilities, digital and technological solutions, domain investments, and customer feedback. The independent findings incorporate Everest Group's annual evaluation and analysis RFI process for the calendar year 2022 including interactions with leading CXM service providers, client reference checks and feedback, and an ongoing analysis of the overall CXM market.

"Teleperformance's current global benchmark position as the clear worldwide leader in CXM reflects well on our entire worldwide team. Being independently recognized by Everest Group as the top ranked CXM company for all of Europe, the Middle East and Africa is a tribute to the dedication and performance of all of our employees in EMEA," said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. "We work constantly together to train and support our employees and collaborate closely with our clients to form truly strategic partnerships that are based on mutual trust, innovation, great execution and consistency. We support the most successful brands in the world and are very happy to be recognized for the outstanding customer service delivery and the overall value we provide to our clients in EMEA."

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

