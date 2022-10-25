Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Hunter + Esquire launched in 2017 as a boutique retained executive search firm with the goal of helping the most aspirational cannabis businesses break through the very unique and complex leadership hiring challenges facing the industry. In early 2020, H+E expanded to serve the psychedelics industry in the same way.

Our small + mighty team has more than 30 years' experience bringing new leadership to the highly regulated life sciences, food + beverage CPG, cannabis and psychedelics industries globally.

Our approach is to partner with our hiring clients in a holistic manner where we are given the opportunity to also advise broadly on a full-spectrum of Human Capital topics such as workforce planning, employee relations / talent retention, job description creation / measurements of success and compensation package structuring.

We are excited about out our participation in Wonderland Miami 2022 and looking forward to providing many more decades of expertly assisting the most aspirational psychedelics businesses break through the unique and complex leadership hiring + retention challenges facing this very exciting and world-changing industry.

Jessica Passman

hello@hunteresquire.com

