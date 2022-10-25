OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Omer-Decugis and Cie takes another step forward in its strategic development plan with the acquisition of a logistics platform in Avignon, with potential ripening capacity of 40,000 tonnes

Rungis, 25 October 2022 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN: FR0014003T71 - symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, is announcing the acquisition of a new logistics asset in Sorgues, north of Avignon, to expand its national coverage and acquire new ripening and packaging capacity.

Located on a 10,000 m2 site, this logistics asset covering an area of nearly 3,000 m2 will be operational from November 2022, after the installation of technical equipment, and will give the Group additional ripening capacity of 17,000 tonnes taking its total capacity available for 2023 to 127,000 tonnes.

The platform may be extended on the available land reserve to bring the site's potential to 6,000 m2 and 40,000 tonnes of ripening capacity. Once the prospective extension is completed, the Group's total combined ripening capacity on its two logistics platforms (Rungis and Sorgues) will be 150,000 tonnes.

As announced in its strategic development plan for 2025, the new logistics base, located in the immediate vicinity of the A7 and A9 motorways, will enable the Group to serve all customer platforms south of Lyon with improved service quality and operational performance. Located in an economic area recognised as the crossroads between northern and southern Europe, the new facility also stands to benefit fully from the momentum initiated through the development of national interest markets in Châteaurenard and Cavaillon.

Vincent Omer-Decugis, Chairman and CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, said: "This acquisition in line with our strategic development plan meets several of our operational objectives. It will enable Omer-Decugis to embark confidently on a new phase of growth with the logistics and ripening capacities required to absorb the ongoing commercial momentum of our ripened fruit ranges (bananas, mangoes, avocados). The new site will also allow us to increase our national coverage and improve our logistical flexibility to meet the needs of customers in the south of France with heightened performance and responsiveness."

From an environmental perspective, and in line with Omer-Decugis & Cie's CSR policy, the extension project will involve the construction of a sustainable logistics platform using cutting-edge technologies in terms of thermal insulation, energy performance and generation of renewable energy with the installation of solar panels. The aim is for the new logistics platform to achieve energy neutrality, a prospective that dovetails perfectly with the global carbon footprint reduction plan initiated several years ago, which notably led to the launch of the world's first carbon neutral pineapple, brought from plantations in Ecuador to Rungis, in summer 2021.

Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group which specialises in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic ones, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to imports and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and superstores, out-of-home foodservice, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture that is respectful of regions and people, the Group obtained an "Exemplary" ESG EthiFinance rating of 82/100. Established in the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie posted revenue of €188.2 million at 30 September 2022, representing over 150,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.

