GXC Awarded Project to Develop Photonics Computing Technologies to Support Intelligence Community Activities

Leading Photonics Provider Selected to Develop Solutions that Address Emerging AI and ML Applications

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / GXC (www.gxc.io), previously known as GenXComm, a leader in research and development for optical computing and cellular mesh networks, announced that it has been awarded a follow-on project under the federal Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) Microelectronics for Artificial Intelligence (MicroE4AI) program. The second phase will provide IARPA with state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) compute capabilities using GXC's innovative Photonic Tensor Core (PTC) architecture. The project is designed to facilitate the deployment of AI- and ML-capable devices and edge computing applications that will support the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) mission by creating efficient and cost-effective smart sensors, as well as autonomous and adaptable computing capabilities.

The PTC is based on GXC's ultra-low loss photonic integrated circuit technology that enables light to be used as the carrier for digital information and creates optical structures to provide the fundamental operations for computation. Photonic computing is a crucial, next-generation technology needed to provide fast, low-power processing for the high computational throughput required by AI and ML applications.

GXC is partnering with BAE Systems to build and demonstrate chip-scale, energy-efficient, and reconfigurable PTCs that are combined with novel non-volatile Floating Optical Waveguide (FLOW) switches. This light-enabled processor enables ultra-low latency, ultra-low power, local, and secure artificial intelligence for semi-autonomous surveillance on power-constrained edge platforms, including unmanned autonomous systems.

"GXC is committed to continuing its research and development in technologies that are at the forefront of computing," said Allen Proithis, GXC's chief executive officer. "Photonics-based solutions represent high-performance capabilities that are perfectly suited to meet a variety of complex computational needs. We anticipate that this award will pave the way for many emerging products and applications that we will bring to market."

IARPA invests in high-risk, high-payoff research programs to tackle some of the most difficult challenges of the agencies and disciplines in the United States Intelligence Community. The organization's MicroE4AI program aims to drive innovations in hardware, software, and algorithm-architecture that improve the performance of AI and ML applications packaged in highly efficient, edge-capable microelectronic devices.

To learn more about GXC and its solutions, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology combining RF and hybrid analog photonics for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

