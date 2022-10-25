First tool of its kind to help hosting providers and website owners optimize WordPress sites

CloudLinux announced today the pre-release of the production version of AccelerateWP, a WordPress optimization suite that will allow both hosting providers and website owners to improve performance of websites with faster performance, smarter operations, better security, and improved profitability.

After a successful beta period with over 1,000 participants of various server sizes, AccelerateWP analyzed more than 1.5 million websites. The speed tests show clearly how AccelerateWP gets better performance results on Apache web servers compared to alternative caching solutions.

This WordPress optimization tool solves three key problems faced by hosting providers: performance-related tickets, stagnating revenue, and barriers to customer acquisition in a highly competitive environment. AccelerateWP helps hosting clients automatically identify and fix slow WordPress sites on a server, works out of the box, and offers a secure Redis cache for all users server wide. It also features a simple-to-use admin UI, "end-user" notification and Billing API for automated upsell capabilities.

The vision for AccelerateWP is to detect and offer actionable advice for any kind of performance issue for most WordPress websites. "AccelerateWP is much more than a WordPress performance plugin," says Dennis Kittrell, VP of Product Hosting. "It's first and foremost a diagnostic tool, designed to analyze any site running on CloudLinux OS to uncover the root cause of performance issues and offer prescriptive solutions for each issue. In most cases, the solution can be deployed with a single click inside the AccelerateWP interface."

AccelerateWP is a forever-free feature included in CloudLinux OS. AccelerateWP Premium, which features an object cache feature, is still in beta. More information can be found here about AccelerateWP.

About CloudLinux

CloudLinux is on a mission to continually increase security, stability and availability of Linux servers and devices. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, CloudLinux Inc. develops a hardened Linux distribution, Linux kernel live security patching, extended support options for Linux, and web server security software used by enterprises, service providers, governments, and universities all over the world.

CloudLinux has more than 4,000 customers and partners, more than 500,000 product installations globally, and dedicated analysts and developers that together have more than 450 years' worth of Linux experience along with a passion for delivering the best customer care.

