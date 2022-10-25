International law firm Dorsey Whitney announced two attorneys based in its London office, Kate Francis and Mark Taylor, were ranked by Chambers Partners for Corporate/M&A in its recently released annual survey, Chambers UK 2023

Kate, ranked in Corporate/M&A: £10 100 million, Band 2, is a corporate partner who advises clients on transactions across a variety of sectors including insurance, technology, media, and professional services. Kate's areas of expertise comprise public takeovers, private company mergers, acquisitions and disposals (both UK and cross border), UK equity capital markets transactions, complex reorganisations and restructurings, joint ventures, and private placements.

Mark, ranked in Corporate/M&A: £10 100 million, Band 3, is a senior UK law corporate finance partner who specializes in securities law and mergers and acquisitions. He has been recognized by Chambers UK for 17 consecutive years. Mark's areas of expertise include takeovers and mergers, acquisitions and disposals (public and private, and UK domestic and cross border), private equity, corporate restructurings, joint venture, and shareholder agreements.

Chambers surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the globe to determine which firms and attorneys are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment.

