McKinney, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Phone Sales Secrets takes pride in announcing that its co-founder, Wally Bressler, has gained global recognition through his new book "Tragic Hero: Picking up the Pieces," a best-seller on Amazon within four categories of publishing categories and winner of the Quilly Award®, from the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors.

While Bressler was already one of the more respected sales gurus and real estate coaches in the country, he also was nominated one of a magazine's top 125 influencers in real estate. The life of the author was indeed proof that troubled childhoods breed troubled adults.





Image 1

The best selling novel tells the story of how he broke free from his lifelong damaging lifestyle after being penniless, heartbroken, and purposeless. As the author revealed in the story, he realized his mind was indeed imprisoned within itself, indoctrinated by sin.

With 24 years of experience in the real estate industry, Bressler began his career as a real estate agent at the age of 30.

Bressler explains, "I decided to become a real estate agent and sold 72 houses my next 14 months in the business."

During the mid-2000's housing bubble, the author formed a real estate partnership with an unreliable partner whose involvement in bad business practices led to their indictment for mail fraud, which led to his incarceration. Bressler accepted responsibility for being part of a scheme that defrauded banks and did his time.

According to his memoir, he was also in a bad relationship after his release, which brought him to the brink of despair when he realized it had all been a lie. The author explains, "After 4.5 years in a relationship with a woman who I was supposed to marry, I found out she lied to me about everything she said, including that she was still married the entire time we were together. A month after I found out, I decided that I was going to take my own life. Somehow, by the grace of God, I didn't follow through with it."

With all of the challenges Bressler faced, including those created by his own doing, he decided he wanted to take control of his narrative by telling his story through "Tragic Hero: Picking Up the Pieces."

According to the novel, he changed his focus on teaching and coaching realtors, agents, and coaches a wide range of skills, including confidence when making sales calls, interpersonal skills, and more importantly, how to leverage these new skills and confidence to grow their businesses, which was the birth of Phone Sales Secrets.

As mentioned in the novel, Phone Sales Secrets was founded on empathy, one of the key components to success in real estate or any other field. The co-founder added, "Since many people have never walked in their clients' shoes, they are unable to empathize with the obstacles and issues preventing them from achieving success. In order to understand what exactly a client wants, the company identifies their problems and tracks their origins. Life coaches and professional business coaches overlook this," he said.

According to the book, many realtors avoid making sales calls because they do not know what their own issues are and how they're being impacted by them. After becoming successful, he shared his real estate 'secrets' with struggling and aspiring agents. As a coach, he worked with several other agents. He has a wealth of experience to offer salespeople and entrepreneurs in real estate and other industries as well. To help realtors overcome reluctance to make sales calls and achieve success, he co-founded Phone Sales Secrets.

As described in the memoir, real estate can be a lucrative, but also risky business option. In spite of its potential for enormous profits, Bressler reports that it can also lead to bankruptcy. It is imperative to understand the market in order to succeed in real estate. In the author's opinion, it is almost impossible to generate revenue without knowing what prospects want and what their pain points are.





Image 2

Phone Sales Secrets operates from the philosophy that most coaches seek to simply improve the performance of their clients without addressing the underlying problem.

The goal of "Tragic Hero: Picking up the Pieces " is to help people figure out what is stopping them, how to overcome it, and then how to improve all the skills that will make them successful in life.

About Phone Sales Secrets

Phone Sales Secrets was established to help entrepreneurs and sales agents overcome their reluctance to make sales calls. Almost three decades of sales experience were combined to co-found the company. Sales Call Reluctance Crusher® is the signature course offered by the company under his supervision.

E-mail: wally@phonesalessecrets.com

Phone Number: 2143341356

Website: https://www.phonesalessecrets.com/about

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141769