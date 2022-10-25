Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company"), the Italian largest furniture company and one of the main global players in the production of design and high-end furniture, distributing its products globally through 700 Natuzzi stores, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Achille, will present at the LD Micro Investor Conference (the "Conference") on Wednesday October 26, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://me22.sequireevents.com/ from 10:00-10:25 AM Pacific Time.

A copy of the presentation that will be used during the Conference is available on the Company's website at https://www.natuzzigroup.com/en-EN/ir/presentation.html.

The fact that this presentation is being made available is not an admission as to the materiality of any information contained in the presentation. The presentation was prepared in October 2022. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the presentation in the future or to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent actual results.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 700 mono-brand stores and 566 galleries as of June 30, 2022, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

