Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (all historical comparisons year-over-year; results exclude discontinued operations)
- Net sales of $100.2 million increased $9.0 million or 9.9%, primarily driven by pass-through of inflation
- GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.31 increased $0.10
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.35 increased $0.09
- Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million increased $2.3 million or 16.7%
- Narrowing 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $1.35 to $1.40
Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, ended September 25, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results
Net sales of $100.2 million increased $9.0 million from $91.2 million in the prior year period, including a $13.3 million benefit from cost pass-through to cover rising material inflation and a $0.6 million positive contribution from volume, partially offset by a foreign exchange impact of $4.9 million.
GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $8.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
Adjusted net income measured $9.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million increased $2.3 million, or 16.7%, from $13.8 million in the prior year period. Foreign exchange reduced reported sales revenue by $4.9 million but contributed $0.8 million to Adjusted EBITDA. Supply chain constraints continued to limit volumes in some areas and inflationary pressures impacted costs.
"Our team again successfully navigated areas of strain in the supply chain to deliver solid third quarter results, and I thank our employees for their commitment to our customers," said Andy Butcher, Chief Executive Officer. "Elektron drove our encouraging year-over-year expansion in net income and adjusted EBITDA, while both Gas Cylinders and Elektron worked to pass through rising costs. The business climate continues to evolve, and despite some signs of slowing in European end markets, our order books remain strong. With our flexible global footprint, we are confident in our ability to react to potential adverse macroeconomic developments brought on by tightening financial conditions while advancing our long-term growth objectives."
Third Quarter 2022 Segment Results (all historical comparisons year-over-year; results exclude discontinued operations)
Elektron Segment
- Net sales of $56.8 million increased $11.2 million, or 24.6%, from $45.6 million, driven by favorable price impact to address material inflation as well as volume
- Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million increased $4.3 million, or 51.2%, from $8.4 million
Gas Cylinders Segment
- Net sales of $43.4 million decreased $2.2 million, or 4.8%, from $45.6 million, with cost pass-through offset by foreign exchange headwinds of $2.6 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million decreased $2.0 million, or 37.0%, from $5.4 million
Capital Resources and Liquidity
Free cash flow measured $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year and $0.6 million the second quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company made $2.8 million in cash restructuring payments. The Company also paid $3.6 million in dividends, or $0.13 per ordinary share, and returned $3.2 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.
On September 25, 2022, net debt totaled $75.6 million, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.2x.
2022 Guidance
Based on the macroeconomic outlook, supply chain conditions, and other factors, Luxfer currently expects full-year 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.35 to $1.40, compared to prior guidance of $1.35 to $1.50.
About Luxfer Holdings PLC
Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.
Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Third Quarter
Year-to-date
In millions, except share and per-share data
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
100.2
91.2
306.7
275.4
Cost of goods sold
(77.0
(70.1
(233.6
(203.2
Gross profit
23.2
21.1
73.1
72.2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(10.3
(10.6
(32.5
(33.9
Research and development
(1.0
(1.3
(3.5
(2.9
Restructuring charges
(0.3
(0.5
(2.0
(2.1
Acquisition and disposal related costs
(0.6
(0.3
(1.5
Other charges
(1.1
Operating income
11.6
8.1
34.8
30.7
Interest expense
(1.0
(0.8
(2.7
(2.4
Defined benefit pension credit
0.2
0.6
0.9
1.8
Income before income taxes
10.8
7.9
33.0
30.1
Provision for income taxes
(2.3
(1.9
(7.2
(3.6
Net income from continuing operations
8.5
6.0
25.8
26.5
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.5
(0.7
(0.9
(2.8
(Loss) gain on disposition of discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.5
6.6
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(0.5
(1.2
(0.9
3.8
Net income
8.0
4.8
24.9
30.3
Earnings (loss) per share1
Basic from continuing operations
0.31
0.22
0.94
0.96
Basic from discontinued operations2
(0.02
(0.04
(0.03
0.14
Basic
0.29
0.17
0.91
1.09
Diluted from continuing operations
0.31
0.21
0.93
0.94
Diluted from discontinued operations2
(0.02
(0.04
(0.03
0.14
Diluted
0.29
0.17
0.90
1.08
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
27,295,862
27,722,472
27,403,844
27,718,874
Diluted
27,525,314
28,033,732
27,652,886
28,072,155
1 The calculation of earnings per share is performed separately for continuing and discontinued operations. As a result, the sum of the two in any particular period may not equal the earnings-per-share amount in total.
2 The loss per share for discontinued operations in the Third Quarter of 2022 and 2021 and year-to-date of 2022 has not been diluted, since the incremental shares included in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding would have been anti-dilutive.
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
September 25,
December 31,
In millions, except share and per-share data
2022
2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
11.2
6.2
Restricted cash
0.3
0.2
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowances of $0.7 and $0.8, respectively
66.1
57.8
Inventories
111.6
90.5
Current assets held-for-sale
9.1
8.5
Total current assets
198.3
163.2
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
75.0
87.5
Right-of-use assets from operating leases
22.9
12.6
Goodwill
62.5
69.7
Intangibles, net
12.4
13.7
Deferred tax assets
7.1
8.0
Investments and loans to joint ventures and other affiliates
0.3
0.4
Pensions and other retirement benefits
13.9
13.7
Total assets
392.4
368.8
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
25.0
Accounts payable
27.9
31.7
Accrued liabilities
32.6
28.2
Taxes on income
7.8
3.0
Current liabilities held-for-sale
4.9
1.4
Other current liabilities
12.6
19.6
Total current liabilities
110.8
83.9
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
61.8
59.6
Pensions and other retirement benefits
2.3
1.9
Deferred tax liabilities
2.7
2.7
Other non-current liabilities
19.5
11.6
Total liabilities
197.1
159.7
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares of £0.50 par value; authorized 40,000,000 shares for 2022 and 2021; issued and outstanding 28,944,000 for 2022 and 2021
26.5
26.5
Deferred shares of £0.0001 par value; authorized issued and outstanding 761,835,318,444 shares for 2021
149.9
Additional paid-in capital
220.6
70.9
Treasury shares
(16.2
(9.6
Own shares held by ESOP
(0.9
(1.1
Retained earnings
121.8
107.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(156.5
(135.0
Total shareholders' equity
195.3
209.1
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
392.4
368.8
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Year-to-date
In millions
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income
24.9
30.3
Net loss (income) from discontinued operations
0.9
(3.8
Net income from continuing operations
25.8
26.5
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used) provided by operating activities
Depreciation
9.8
10.5
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
0.6
0.7
Amortization of debt issuance costs
0.4
0.3
Share-based compensation charges
1.8
2.2
Deferred income taxes
0.5
(2.2
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(0.2
Defined benefit pension credit
(0.9
(1.8
Defined benefit pension contributions
(4.6
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts and other receivables
(13.6
(10.2
Inventories
(29.6
(5.4
Current assets held-for-sale
(3.8
(1.6
Other current assets
0.4
Accounts payable
3.5
9.6
Accrued liabilities
5.5
8.6
Current liabilities held-for-sale
3.5
(1.0
Other current liabilities
(1.9
0.7
Other non-current assets and liabilities
(4.6
1.4
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities continuing
(3.2
34.1
Net cash provided by operating activities discontinued
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities
(3.2
34.1
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(5.2
(5.6
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3.7
Proceeds from sale of businesses and other
23.7
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(19.3
Net cash used by investing activities continuing
(1.5
(1.2
Net cash used by investing activities discontinued
Net cash used by investing activities
(1.5
(1.2
Financing activities
Net drawdown (repayment) of long-term borrowings
31.7
(4.4
Repurchase of deferred shares
(0.1
Repurchase of own shares
(6.9
(2.8
Share-based compensation cash paid
(1.4
(1.9
Dividends paid
(10.6
(10.2
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
12.7
(19.3
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2.9
0.1
Net increase
5.1
13.7
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; beginning of year
6.4
1.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; end of the Third Quarter
11.5
15.2
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest payments
2.8
2.5
Income tax payments, net
2.2
5.2
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
Net sales
Adjusted EBITDA
Third Quarter
Year-to-date
Third Quarter
Year-to-date
In millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gas Cylinders segment
43.4
45.6
131.9
128.3
3.4
5.4
9.8
16.7
Elektron segment
56.8
45.6
174.8
147.1
12.7
8.4
39.3
32.1
Consolidated
100.2
91.2
306.7
275.4
16.1
13.8
49.1
48.8
Depreciation and amortization
Restructuring charges
Third Quarter
Year-to-date
Third Quarter
Year-to-date
In millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gas Cylinders segment
1.2
1.4
3.8
3.9
0.3
0.5
1.8
1.1
Elektron segment
2.1
2.4
6.6
7.3
0.2
1.0
Consolidated
3.3
3.8
10.4
11.2
0.3
0.5
2.0
2.1
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
Third Quarter
Year-to-date
In millions except per share data
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income from continuing operations
8.5
6.0
25.8
26.5
Accounting charges relating to acquisitions and disposals of businesses:
Amortization on acquired intangibles
0.2
0.3
0.6
0.7
Acquisition and disposal related costs
0.6
0.3
1.5
Defined benefit pension credit
(0.2
(0.6
(0.9
(1.8
Restructuring charges
0.3
0.5
2.0
2.1
Other charges
1.1
Share-based compensation charges
0.9
0.8
1.8
2.2
Other non-recurring tax items1
(2.2
Income tax on adjusted items
(0.1
(0.4
(0.7
(1.8
Adjusted net income
9.6
7.2
28.9
28.3
Adjusted earnings per ordinary share
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
0.31
0.21
0.93
0.94
Impact of adjusted items
0.04
0.05
0.12
0.07
Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share2
0.35
0.26
1.05
1.01
1 Other non-recurring tax items represents the impact of the enacted U.K. tax rate change (from 19% to 25% with effect from April 2023) on deferred tax assets related to our U.K. defined benefit pension plan.
2 For the purpose of calculating diluted earnings per share, the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year has been adjusted for the dilutive effects of all potential ordinary shares and share options granted to employees, except where there is a loss in the period, then no adjustment is made.
LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC
ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
Third Quarter
Year-to-date
In millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted net income
9.6
7.2
28.9
28.3
Add back:
Other non-recurring tax items
2.2
Income tax on adjusted items
0.1
0.4
0.7
1.8
Provision for income taxes
2.3
1.9
7.2
3.6
Net finance costs
1.0
0.8
2.7
2.4
Gain on disposal of PPE
(0.2
Adjusted EBITA
13.0
10.3
39.3
38.3
Depreciation
3.1
3.5
9.8
10.5
Adjusted EBITDA
16.1
13.8
49.1
48.8
ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE
(UNAUDITED)
Third Quarter
Year-to-date
In millions
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted net income
9.6
7.2
28.9
28.3
Add back:
Other non-recurring tax items
2.2
2.2
Income tax on adjusted items
0.1
0.4
0.7
1.8
Provision for income taxes
2.3
1.9
7.2
3.6
Adjusted income before income taxes
12.0
11.7
36.8
35.9
Adjusted provision for income taxes
2.4
4.5
7.9
7.6
Adjusted effective tax rate
20.0
38.5
21.5
21.2
