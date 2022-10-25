Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Nickel North Exploration Corporation (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 Rock Sampling and Backpack Drilling program confirms the high-grade Ni-Cu Sulfide mineralization at Gamma Zone of the Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Quebec.

The Gamma Zone occurs in the central part of the Hawk Ridge Project (Figure. 1) and is one of five predefined high-grade massive sulphide mineralization zones. On surface the mineralized horizon can be followed for >1000m along strike and expands in width from <10m to >30m (Figure 2). Historical drilling has found a high-grade massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide body at the southern part of the Gamma Zone (Table 1, Figures, 2, 4). Up to 7.01m mineralized intersection averaging 2.11% Ni, 2.73% Cu, 0.07% Co, 0.50 g/t Pd and 0.12 g/t Pt were reported at hole HR-2014-50 in 2014. These intersections are believed to be near true thicknesses. There has been no follow up drilling since 2014.

Surface outcrop rock samples and shallow backpack drilling holes were completed in September of 2022. The surface outcrop rock samples reported up to 1.65% Ni, 4.11% Cu and 526 ppm Co, tested with a portable XRF analyzer (Figure 6, Table 2). Two 2-meter backpack drilling holes from GABH-22-01 and GABH-22-02 returned 1.05% Ni, 2.00% Cu and 0.38% Ni, 0.93% Cu, respectively, tested with a portable XRF analyzer (Figure 3, Table 2). These results confirm the high-grade, up to 400m-long Ni and Cu sulfide body (Table 2, Figures 2-6).

The strong Ni and Cu in soil anomalies tested with a portable XRF analyzer also reported in this high-grade massive sulphide mineralization area in the south section of the Gamma Zone (Figure 5).

Tony Guo, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "The 2022 summer program confirms the exploration model that the high-grade sulphide body was lens-like in form and raking down the flank of the Gamma Zone horizon would produce drill holes that would overshoot or undershoot the body. The example of this model is there was no high-grade massive sulphide body at Hole HR-2013-41. However, the high-grade massive sulphide body on the surface is there, indicated by sample S786356. Nickel North is now setting out to drill/test the scope and scale of these multiple high-grade "Raglan Type" Ni-Cu sulphide targets such as Gamma Zone in the summer and fall of 2023 while continuing to advance the other targets on its ~179km2, 50km long, 100% owned property in Northern Quebec."

Figure 1. Hawk Ridge Project, 2022 Summer Program Areas

Figure 2. Massive Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide mineralization at South Section of Gamma Zone at Hawk Ridge Project

Figure 3. Massive sulphide cores from GABH-22-01 Backpack drilling hole at south section of Gamma Zone at Hawk Ridge Project

Figure 4. Up to 400m long high-grade massive sulphide zone confirmed by both drilling holes and surface outcrop rock samples

Figure 5. Overlapping strong Ni-Cu in soil anomalies in the south section at Gamma Zone

Figure 6. Rock sample S786356 at Gamma Zone

Table 1. High-grade massive sulphide intercepts from historical drilling holes at Gamma Zone at Hawk Ridge Project

Hole_ID Intercept Intercept_High_grade Massive

(Y or N) HR-2012-03 10m @ 0.59% Ni, 1.11% Cu & 383ppm PGE 1.86m @ 2.84% Ni, 4.67% Cu & 1314ppm PGE y 62-06 8.87m @ 0.23% Ni, 0.83% Cu 8.87m @ 0.23% Ni, 0.83% Cu y HR-2014-50 10m @ 1.5% Ni, 1.95% Cu & 473ppm PGE 4.85m @ 2.97% Ni, 3.81% Cu & 783ppm PGE y 62-07 10.85m @ 1.31% Ni, 3.28% Cu 10.85m @ 1.31% Ni, 3.28% Cu y 97-101 14.84m @ 0.23% Ni, 0.54% Cu & 251ppm PGE 5.8m @ 0.28% Ni, 0.72% Cu & 298ppm PGE n HR-2013-41 11.8m @ 0.17% Ni, 0.49% Cu & 240ppm PGE 4.5m @ 0.21% Ni, 0.57% Cu & 236ppm PGE n HR-2014-49 6.5m @ 0.16% Ni, 0.58% Cu & 193ppm PGE 4m @ 0.2% Ni, 0.7% Cu & 223ppm PGE n

Table 2. 2022 High-grade massive sulphide rock samples and drill cores from Gamma Zone at Hawk Ridge Project1

Sample ID UTM_N UTM_E Sample Type Units Ni Cu Co Fe S786357 6547687 459054 Outcrop PPM 572 19506 187 157110 S786356 6547108 459404 Outcrop PPM 16534 41095 526 224665 GABH-22-001 6547201 459353 Core,

2m PPM 10520 20001 139 182880 GABH-22-002 6547333 459305 Core,

2m PPM 3788 9279 200 92374

Note 1. Ni, Cu, Co and Fe grades by portable XRF analyzer

QAQC, Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Soil samples were analyzed with a PXRF (portable X-Ray fluorescence) for Ni, Cu, As, Zn, Pb, Fe, etc., prior to being sent to the assay lab.

Rock samples were taken by certificated geologists either on the mineralization zones or based on the lithology types over five defined mineralization zones at Hawk Ridge Project. A total of 110 rocks samples have been collected.

Rock samples were analyzed with a PXRF (portable X-Ray fluorescence) for Ni, Cu, As, Zn, Pb, Fe, etc., by a certified geologist in the field. 54 of 110 rock samples have been shipped to Bureau Veritas in Vancouver, BC for further assaying.

Six QAQC samples including four standards from OREAS and two SiO2 blanks from Olympus have been tested as references.

The Shaw Tool backpack (https://backpackdrill.com/index.html) tool was used to sample 41 mm diameter near surface core samples by a qualified geologist in the field.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Guo, P.Geo., Nickel North Exploration Corp's President and CEO, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

John Guo, a P.Geo. registered in the province of Quebec, an independent geologist consultant from Eco-Goldex Inc and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, participated and supervised the field work program, reviewed the scientific and technical information and verified the data supporting such scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineral resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Quebec. The board of directors, advisory committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The property consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 179.67 km2. The project is located near tidewater. Quebec is a mining friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Quebec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Quebec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

