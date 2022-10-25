New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today announces it has entered into a new distribution agreement with CookUnity, a Brooklyn-based chef-to-eater marketplace, to distribute Plantable's fresh meals across the East Coast, with future expansion to the rest of the United States. This agreement represents a significant milestone for Plantable. CookUnity is the first chef-to-eater meal subscription platform that currently reaches 50,000 active members, delivering more than 1 million meals per month.

"We are thrilled to announce this very important collaboration with CookUnity, which brings Plantable a new, significant and scalable fresh distribution channel from which to service new customers," said Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia, Founder and CEO of Plantable. "Plantable's delicious and health optimized meals brings a new offering to the 50,000 active CookUnity members, who are looking to radically transform or optimize their health and / or lose weight. Plantable also brings its own customers the choice of enjoying Plantable meals as a fresh option instead of a frozen one, through the CookUnity platform."

Under this new partnership, Plantable meals are expected to be available on the CookUnity platform commencing Q4 2022, and will launch with a dedicated Reboot / wellness program as well as the ability to buy individual Plantable meals. Plantable meals are designed to deliver all of the enjoyment of a healthy, chef-prepared meal, eliminating the time needed to think, shop, chop and cook. Plantable meals are crafted to be delicious, while keeping blood sugar stable for all day energy and to provide satiety. Meals are anti-inflammatory, made with no-added sugar or highly processed ingredients, low in added salt and are whole food, plant-based, filled with natural fiber to improve the microbiome as well as improve the common metabolic markers associated with good health. When combined with the Plantable coaching system, the Reboot program facilitates weight loss as well as the reversal of common chronic conditions, linked to diet.

About CookUnity

Launched in 2018, CookUnity is the first chef-to-eater marketplace connecting a diverse group of chefs with food lovers to elevate the at-home dining experience, from dinnertime to breakfast, snacks, lunch and more.

CookUnity is building an equitable model for chefs to become entrepreneurs, where chefs can expand their geographic reach to more than 50K weekly subscribers across the country (versus a restaurant or food service venue which has a limited number of diners at a time). The platform delivers fully prepared, restaurant-quality dishes to eaters from CookUnity's seven state-of-the-art kitchens, offering chefs an opportunity to reach eaters across 90% of the United States. This new e-commerce model enables chefs to focus on creating delicious food, building strong teams, and connecting directly with fans.

CookUnity has raised more than $70 million from top investors, including Insight Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, IDCV, Fuel Ventures and Gaingels.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

