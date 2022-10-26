Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

Year to Date Net Income of $13.1 million

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, net income was $4.9 million and $13.1 million year to date as of September 30, 2022.

3Q22 Financial Highlights

(Comparison to 3Q21 unless otherwise noted)

The Company experienced another quarter of record pre-tax and pre-provision earnings of $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Year to date pre-tax and pre-provision earnings through September 30, 2022, increased to $17.8 million, which is $5.9 million higher over the prior year.

Net interest income of $8.2 million for the third quarter 2022 represents a 52% increase over the $5.1 million earned in the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin increased to 4.18% as of September 30, 2022, from 3.81% in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 39% or $153 million increase from September 30, 2021.

The Company's efficiency ratio of 32.34% decreased from 36.19% from the second quarter 2022.

Asset quality remained strong with a modest level of criticized assets of 2.82% of total assets and nonperforming assets of 0.57% of total assets as of September 30, 2022.

Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "Everyone at Solera is working hard for our shareholders. Our enthusiasm is infectious, and our unity is unwavering. I love my job at Solera National Bank, the community bank for all the States."

Cheri Walz, CFO, commented: "This was another excellent quarter for Solera. Our balance sheet management strategies have delivered stable deposits and strong commercial and investment growth. Not only were our financial results strong this quarter, the underlying drivers of increases in profitability should provide tailwinds into the future."

Kreighton Reed, commented: "To bolster our strong growth we added to our bench strength this quarter by deepening our C-Suite. Stephen Tippetts our Chief Technology Officer will run our software development team. Steve Snailum, a 16 year banking veteran, was named Chief Operations Officer and will help us to continue to build scaleable operational foundation for our rapidly growing organization."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Cheri Walz, EVP & CFO (720) 764-9090

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

($000s) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 2,683 $ 4,714 $ 4,025 $ 4,124 $ 2,714 Federal funds sold - - 31,000 12,000 15,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,379 1,788 2,459 1,251 1,267 Investment securities, available-for-sale 154,044 171,151 141,175 130,199 82,588 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 205,475 125,890 51,965 10,500 10,423 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 3,843 5,400 1,626 2,853 1,626 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross 589 10,709 37,951 50,901 68,901 Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans (7 ) (271 ) (1,026 ) (1,493 ) (2,165 ) Net PPP loans 582 10,438 36,925 49,408 66,736 Traditional loans, gross 539,568 461,447 433,506 419,638 355,636 Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans (417 ) (433 ) (444 ) (422 ) (846 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses (8,004 ) (7,153 ) (7,153 ) (6,452 ) (5,633 ) Net traditional loans 531,147 453,861 425,909 412,764 349,157 Premises and equipment, net 25,040 14,104 14,195 18,830 12,939 Accrued interest receivable 5,833 4,352 3,689 2,756 2,334 Bank-owned life insurance 4,864 5,094 5,068 5,042 5,015 Other assets 11,003 19,410 3,910 1,450 2,086 TOTAL ASSETS $ 946,893 $ 816,202 $ 721,946 $ 651,177 $ 551,885

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 543,260 $ 543,956 $ 515,929 $ 464,050 $ 390,138 Interest-bearing demand deposits 33,236 10,392 10,100 11,071 12,809 Savings and money market deposits 170,148 113,819 117,799 93,937 66,444 Time deposits 108,520 17,735 18,743 18,860 19,678 Total deposits 855,164 685,902 662,571 587,918 489,069

Accrued interest payable 238 124 33 36 36 Short-term borrowings 37,223 72,634 - - - Long-term FHLB borrowings 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 628 1,166 1,102 294 2,804 TOTAL LIABILITIES 897,253 763,826 667,706 592,248 495,909

Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748 38,748 Retained earnings 32,994 28,094 23,008 19,809 17,185 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (22,145 ) (14,509 ) (7,559 ) 329 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 49,640 52,376 54,240 58,929 55,976 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 946,893 $ 816,202 $ 721,946 $ 651,177 $ 551,885

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interest and dividend income



























Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 6,140 $ 4,965 $ 4,561 $ 4,426 $ 3,498 $ 15,666 $ 9,801 Interest and fees on PPP loans 277 824 581 821 1,152 1,682 3,397 Investment securities 3,130 2,185 1,201 876 614 6,516 1,794 Dividends on bank stocks 86 51 17 19 17 154 72 Other - 2 - - 5 2 11 Total interest income 9,633 8,027 6,360 6,142 5,286 24,020 15,075 Interest expense Deposits 1,062 300 221 189 192 1,583 566 FHLB & Fed borrowings 327 159 17 20 17 503 81 Total interest expense 1,389 459 238 209 209 2,086 647 Net interest income 8,244 7,568 6,122 5,933 5,077 21,934 14,428 Provision for loan and lease losses 859 10 702 837 149 1,571 759 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 7,385 7,558 5,420 5,096 4,928 20,363 13,669 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 257 321 300 264 250 878 809 Other income 551 183 262 118 118 996 346 Gain on sale of loan - - 943 - - 943 - Gain on sale of securities 478 1,179 278 1,392 1,657 1,902 Total noninterest income 1,286 1,683 1,505 660 1,760 4,474 3,057 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 1,690 1,800 1,651 1,189 1,279 5,141 3,175 Occupancy 198 177 215 174 175 590 495 Professional fees 65 119 101 115 92 285 213 Other general and administrative 974 825 841 665 695 2,638 1,782 Total noninterest expense 2,927 2,921 2,808 2,143 2,241 8,654 5,665 Net Income Before Taxes $ 5,744 $ 6,320 $ 4,117 $ 3,613 $ 4,447 $ 16,183 $ 11,061 Income Tax Expense 843 1,235 919 990 1,048 2,997 2,594 Net Income $ 4,901 $ 5,085 $ 3,198 $ 2,623 $ 3,399 $ 13,186 $ 8,467

Income Per Share $ 1.14 $ 1.18 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.79 $ 3.07 $ 1.97 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 11.54 $ 12.18 $ 12.61 $ 13.70 $ 13.02 $ 11.54 $ 13.02 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,297,216 4,296,378 4,299,953 4,296,378 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 6,603 $ 6,330 $ 4,819 $ 4,450 $ 4,596 $ 17,754 $ 11,820 Net Interest Margin 4.18 % 4.18 % 3.81 % 4.05 % 3.92 % 4.07 % 3.88 % Cost of Funds 0.66 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.38 % 0.18 % Efficiency Ratio 32.34 % 36.19 % 42.01 % 33.94 % 41.16 % 36.35 % 36.01 % Return on Average Assets 2.22 % 2.64 % 1.86 % 1.74 % 2.51 % 2.12 % 2.18 % Return on Average Equity 38.43 % 38.16 % 22.61 % 18.26 % 24.69 % 33.75 % 21.81 % Leverage Ratio 8.1 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 11.3 % 11.4 %

Asset Quality : Non-performing loans to gross loans 1.01 % 1.20 % 1.30 % 1.58 % 1.89 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.68 % 0.78 % 1.02 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.48 % 1.55 % 1.65 % 1.54 % 1.58 %

Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 19,385 $ 11,661 $ 11,742 $ 17,745 $ 7,734 Substandard: Accruing 1,911 1,931 12,882 3,766 4,729 Substandard: Nonaccrual 5,431 5,530 5,631 6,629 6,710 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 26,727 $ 19,122 $ 30,255 $ 28,140 $ 19,173 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - Total criticized assets $ 26,727 $ 19,122 $ 30,255 $ 28,140 $ 19,173 Criticized assets to total assets 2.82 % 2.34 % 4.19 % 4.32 % 3.47 %

