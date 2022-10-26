Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ0) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its September 9, 2022 news release, it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Report"). The Report contains an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, approximately 260 km east of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Northshore Gold Property in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Priske Township, Ontario, Canada" dated October 24, 2022, with an effective date of August 31, 2022, has been prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. and is available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.SEDAR.com.

The results of the updated MRE were originally presented in a news release dated September 9, 2022, which is also available on SEDAR. There are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and the results in the Report.

About Ready Set Gold Corp.

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RDY. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest of the Northshore Gold Property located in the prolific Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization.

