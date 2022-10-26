New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - Stukkert&Co, in partnership with Stankevicius MGM, has been organizing an exclusive invite-only Investment Congress as a business event in Europe since 2017.

The Investment Congress is primarily focused on real estate and private equity investment sectors, bringing key industry figures into an exclusive atmosphere at iconic locations and places for business development. The Congress was attended by billionaire figures from Europe, Middle East and South East Asia Pacific.

This year, in 2022, Stukkert&Co expanded the Congress to France and Monaco, and nominated very prestigious people to attend. One of the key elements of the Congress is the award ceremony where selected unique business personas from different industries get awarded by Anna Stukkert, the CEO and founder of The Investment Congress. The special guest to receive an executive award of honor in Paris 2022 was the CEO of Forbes Monaco.





(Forbes Monaco CEO Luiz F Costa M receiving an award from Anna Stukkert)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/141673_c319afa7e4b5c856_001full.jpg

Expansion of The Investment Congress in 2023

Anna Stukkert has been hosting The Investment Congress within European borders, yet from 2023 new horizons are set, expanding the business to the more economic areas of the EU and even to the Middle East.

In January 2023, Stukkert&Co will launch a special edition called Davos International Investment Congress & Conference in partnership with ILP Group focusing on global real estate, investment behavior in modern markets, and residency and citizenship discussions by investment.

Following in February and March, Stukkert&Co is set to expand to the Middle East with Bahrain and Dubai branches.

Back in Europe, in early Q3, Stukkert&Co will launch a new edition of Cannes International Investment Congress for Investments in Fashion and Film Industry.

Redefining business event industry to the finest

Stukkert&Co vision is to create a unilateral platform in multiple regions of the world where business leaders, politicians, creators, founders, investors and investors can connect, share ideas and make business together.

The Investment Congress has a special Congress Commission to review accreditations of participants and investors in order to create a true place of connection and networking for true leaders and business executors.

As founder and CEO, Anna Stukkert says: "At our investment congress we look to bring real business characters and most importantly we try to create balance between entrepreneurs and investors."

The numbers that matter

Part of the investment congress is also broadcasted online reaching an overall audience of 7 million people together with offline attendees. The audience includes a high number of category A angel investors and corporate investors from diverse industries like real estate, citizenship investments, commodities, art, aviation, special investor clubs, blockchain and cryptocurrency, bio industries, fashion and franchising.

The overview results of the 10th edition of the Investment Congress 2022 organized by Stukkert&Co in partnership with Stankevicius media relations has gained over 8000 offline participants from 29 countries while each representing a property value from 5 million euros up to 50 million euros. The participant statistical information also reveals the total turnover of trade business executed by the participants reached over 340 million euros in 2022. Nevertheless, there have been over 500 direct new B2C client contracts established from 25 countries in 2022.

2022 Award Recognitions and Special Appreciation

In the recent Paris session, to receive award recognition trophies, a special appreciation was given to:

Alina Kremms who is a communications partner at a joint venture of Fortune 500 company at the Chamber of Commerce of Ukraine and interpreter of the president of Ukraine Leonyd Kravchuk (1992).

Sergej Tschernjaswkij, a strategic investment congress partner, political expert and a famous creative person inside European private business societies.

Baron Louis Petiet, a Mayor of Verneuil Sur Avre, Honorary Mayor in Normandy France. Baron Louis Petiet has an astonishing background involving mutual support and rapprochement with Emmanuel Macron. Louis P. has advised the main Anglo-Saxon association, Rosehaugh Stanhope, JMB, Olympia and York, as well as administrations of the Docklands. Louis P. is also the holder of the Order of the Knights of the Legion of Honor.





(Baron Louis Petiet on the right, next to Anna Stukkert. Hadi Al Alawi in the center. Sergej Tschernjaswkij on the left.)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/141673_c319afa7e4b5c856_002full.jpg

Hadi Al Alawi, a Chairman and founder of Al Hayat Group established in the 1990s. Hadi is a successful entrepreneur and businessman who also holds executive seats as Chairman of Mackenzie Forbes Group and is a board member of Innovative Film City. Hadi Al Alawi has been representing global companies in the Middle East for over 25 years. Hadi is elected member of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce from 2020.

A special appreciation was also given to Tiffany's Fashion Week Paris Show, which was created by Fashion Designer Tiffany McCall in 2012. The 5th season of Tiffany's Fashion Week in Dubai will take place on March 11, 2023.





(Award receiver, Maria Spartalis on the right, Tiffany McCall in the center, Anna Stukkert on the right)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/141673_picture1.jpg

Mariya Spartalis received an Award as 2022 Financial Influencer. Mariya Spartalis is an expert in finance for more than 20 years. She is a successful wealth manager for millionaires and billionaires structuring their wealth and providing brilliant private banking and investment solutions.

Stukkert&Co is looking to bring new talents and new businesses from Europe and overseas into the Middle East and connect the talent and capital.





(The CEO of Stankevicius MGM, Paulius Stankevicius, has been also awarded as Top Influencer 2022 in business.)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/141673_c319afa7e4b5c856_004full.jpg

About Stankevicius MGM (Masters in Global Media)

Stankevicius MGM is a professional public relations and investor relations firm which is a member of Stankevicius Group. Stankevicius MGM has worked with over 500 clients including Fortune 500 companies. Stankevicius has raised $500M in funding for clients from the public markets and $200M from private equity.

For more information about Tiffany visit: tiffanysidb.com

Follow Tiffany's Fashion Week Paris on Instagram: @tiffanyfashionweekparis

For more information about investment congress visit: congress-realty.com/en

For media relations for investment congress and Stukkert&Co contact: pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

To learn more about Stankevicius Group visit: corporate.stankeviciusgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141673