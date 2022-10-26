Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2022 | 02:05
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

City of Pinole, California: California City is First to Ask for a Free Secular Democratic Republic in Iran: Pinole City Council Declares Support for Human Rights in Iran

The Only Iranian-born Mayor in U.S., Vincent Salimi Says Pinole is the First U.S. City But It Won't Be the Last

PINOLE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022issued to a standing ovation the first proclamation in the USA "asking for a Free Secular Democratic Republic in Iran, and In Support of Human Rights in Iran, Including the Immediate Cessation of Human Rights Abuses on the Demonstrators in Iran and the Immediate Release of Political Prisoners in Iran."

The proclamationaffirms the City of Pinole's support for human rights in Iran, including equal rights for women, the LGBTIA community, and minorities and the end of apartheid against women and targeted religious, nonreligious and cultural minorities. Through the proclamation, the City Council strongly condemns the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini and asks for the immediate cessation of human rights abuses against the Iranian people and also asks for a free, secular, democratic, republic of Iran where everyone can live freely and prosper regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, beliefs, and religion.

Pinole Mayor Vincent Salimi is the only Iranian-born American mayor in the United States. The Mayor stated, "All politics start at the local level. Pinole might be the first American city asking for a free secular democratic republic in Iran, but it will not be the last. Many more cities will adopt this proclamation, and it will impact the American foreign policy."

Contact Information:
Vincent Salimi
Mayor
vincent@ci.pinole.ca.us
510-230-9207

Related Images






Image 1: Mayor Vincent Salimi


Pinole Mayor Vincent Salimi, Iranian-born American Mayor








Image 2: Map of Iran


map of Iran








Image 3: Pinole Proclamation


City of Pinole Proclamation



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Mayor Vincent Salimi (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dff7a6a5-90f7-44e7-82a3-f517ab9a36cf)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.