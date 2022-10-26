TOKYO, Oct 26, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Vodafone and NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) agreed to cooperate to bring the benefits of open radio access networks (Open RAN) to a wider operator and vendor community.In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today, Vodafone and DOCOMO agreed to cooperate towards harmonizing mobile operator system integration and test processes including testing criteria and experiences to create common test scripts, a series of software instructions needed to conduct a test. This uniform approach to testing will mean that vendors can avoid repetition when dealing with multiple operators, saving them time, capital outlays, and resources, also making sure the industry delivers, no matter the region, secure by design, high quality products as defined by the industry bodies - 3GPP and the ORAN Alliance. The cooperation will be performed by exchanging the respective expertise and technologies between the parties.The cooperation will drive greater interoperability between different vendor systems worldwide giving customers a seamless service across 4G and 5G Open RAN networks no matter where they live, work, or travel. Smaller suppliers and startups will particularly benefit by avoiding costly duplicate testing with multiple operators, strengthening diversity in the global supply chain.The two companies also aim to maximize the benefits of the Service Management Orchestrator - a component of the Open RAN Network Operation Support System - and the RAN Intelligent Controller platform (SMO/RIC). They intend to identify the key features of SMO/RIC, determine their likely evolution and define the underlying software architecture.In addition, Vodafone and DOCOMO plan to cooperate to lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for operators by enhancing the efficiency of RAN technologies, integration processes, artificial intelligence/machine learning and automation techniques, with a view to publishing a whitepaper.Johan Wibergh, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone, said: "The collective R&D power of Vodafone and DOCOMO will lower the entry barrier for many more companies across Europe and Asia wishing to build Open RAN networks. Rather than fragmenting the industry, Open RAN is bringing us together, across continents, to drive diversification of network equipment vendors and ensure greater systems integration."Naoki Tani, Chief Technology Officer of NTT DOCOMO, said: "We look forward to combining Vodafone's R&D and thought leadership in Open RAN system integration and DOCOMO's experience in deploying a multi-vendor 5G Open RAN commercial service in Japan. Our collaboration will help to accelerate the broad commercial adoption of Open RAN and realize a vibrant RAN ecosystem for 5G and beyond."The two companies have also agreed to look to remotely connect their lab capabilities, which will complement their existing Open RAN R&D centers in the UK (Vodafone, Newbury) and Japan (DOCOMO's Shared Open Lab, Yokosuka). These labs are based on a distributed testing operating model that is distinct from the current single vendor-centric approach in use today.Instead of each vendor setting up their own centralized lab for all parts of a mobile base station, Open RAN requires a coordinated network of labs - each being responsible for part of the radio infrastructure, such as the radio unit or the software. 