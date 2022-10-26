A multiplex PCR test for the detection of winter viruses including SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, and RSV

Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company's genesig Real-Time PCR SARS-CoV-2 Winterplex 3G assay panel (Winterplex 3G) has been approved in the UK under the UK Health Security Agency's Medical Devices (Coronavirus Test Device Approvals) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 ("CTDA"), making it the Company's sixth PCR test to be added to the CTDA register of approved COVID-19 diagnostic products.

Winterplex 3G is a high throughput multiplex screening assay (with 96 reactions per kit) for the detection of influenza A, influenza B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) (specifically the detection of ORF1ab, S and M genes targets) from oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal or sputum samples.

This approval comes in advance of the winter virus season in the northern hemisphere and means the Company can now sell Winterplex 3G in the UK. Winterplex 3G allows healthcare systems to differentiate between common respiratory infections which present with similar symptoms. As the prevalence of winter viruses increases, Novacyt continues to monitor all strains of influenza A, influenza B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 through its bioinformatics surveillance programme.

David Allmond, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:

"We are pleased Winterplex 3G has been approved under the UK's CTDA legislation. This product is a combined assay which offers the benefit of testing for multiple seasonal viruses at the same time, saving time and requiring only one patient sample. We believe this is important as the diagnostics market moves towards favouring respiratory panels over COVID-19-specific testing due to concerns about the dual rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases this winter. This latest approval ensures we are well-positioned with our consolidated COVID-19 portfolio for any potential future outbreaks and as we continue to focus on our wider respiratory product offering as part of our growth strategy."

The status of the Company's current CTDA submissions is as follows:

Product name Current CTDA status 1 genesig COVID-19 Real-Time PCR Approved November 2021 2 PROmate COVID-19 2G (q32) Approved February 2022 3 PROmate COVID-19 1G (q32) Approved April 2022 4 PROmate COVID-19 1G (q16) Approved May 2022 5 exsig COVID-19 Direct Approved July 2022 6 genesig Real-time PCR SARS-CoV-2 Winterplex Approved 20 October 2022 7 8 9 genesig COVID-19 3G Real-Time PCR PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Pro PathFlow COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test Pending evaluation

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

