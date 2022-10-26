Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.10.2022
Großartige News: Der neue Lithium-Hot-Stock mit starker Meldung!
WKN: A2AA50 ISIN: GRS015003007 Ticker-Symbol: ACBB 
Tradegate
25.10.22
15:47 Uhr
0,907 Euro
-0,011
-1,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9300,93012:15
0,9230,93711:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS
ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC0,1900,00 %
ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS SA0,907-1,18 %
DANCANN PHARMA A/S0,3300,00 %
ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC11,144+1,18 %
EVOC INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO LTD0,2180,00 %
KANCERA AB0,245+2,30 %
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS SA1,212+0,50 %
SPRINT BIOSCIENCE AB0,077-6,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.