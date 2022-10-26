Capgemini SE: Capgemini obtains the Global EDGEplus Certification, demonstrating its outstanding commitment towards diversity and inclusion

Presscontact:

Capgemini obtains the Global EDGEplusCertification, demonstrating its outstanding commitment towards diversity and inclusion

The global certification builds upon the Group's progress in creatingan inclusive and equitable workplace for all

Paris, October262022-Capgeminiannounced today that it has obtained the EDGE Assess and EDGEplus certificationsat a global level, showcasing a strong commitment towards gender and intersectional1 equitywith all its dimensions - such as race and ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, nationality, and working with a disability.

While the Group and several local Capgemini entities had already achieved the EDGE Certification in the past - focusing solely on gender equity - in 2022 Capgemini also obtained the EDGEplus Certification on the broader scope of intersectional equity, at a Group level.2

"It is our firm conviction that the vibrant diversity of our workforce and our strong culture of inclusion are fundamental to the success of our business," said Shobha Meera, Chief CSR Officer at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee. "Embracing theEDGEplusCertification across the Group is a key milestone in our accelerated progressin building a leading equitable, diverse, and inclusive workplace for our 350,000+ colleagues. This holistic framework will help us become a destination company for all forms of talent."

"As part of Capgemini's Environmental, Social, and Governance policy, the organization set objectives to enhance a diverse and inclusive work environment, and the Global EDGE Assess re-certification and EDGEplus certification confirms the high level of commitment of Capgemini to achieving this target and becoming a more diverse and equitable workplace," says Aniela Unguresan, Founder of the EDGE Certified Foundation.

Building an inclusive and sustainable future for all sits at the heart of Capgemini's purpose. The Group has set an ambitious objective of achieving 40% of women across its teams by 2025 and has already increased this rate by 2% in 2021. Capgemini has been recognized for its commitment to supporting gender diversityin the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. The Group is also actively engaged to promote a fair representation of people with disabilities and from under-represented minorities and build a LGBT+ friendly workplace, through the OUTfront Global Network, and has received Stonewall awards in a number of geographies.

The leading global assessment and business certification for gender and intersectional equity

EDGE Certification involves a rigorous third-party review of representation across the pipeline, pay equity, effectiveness of policies and practices, and inclusiveness of an organization's culture. As an integral part of the assessment, statistical data is analyzed, policies and practices are reviewed and employees' experiences of career development opportunities in the current workplace are accounted for. Depending on the specific results of each organization, an action plan is formulated, and firm commitments made towards its implementation. An EDGEplus certification further recognizes its commitment to analyzing intersectional issues between gender and one or several of the following additional dimensions: gender identity, race/ethnicity, LGBTQI+, working with a disability, nationality, and age. EDGE Certification is built around the independent third-party certification of data and information and is distinguished by its rigor and focus on impact granted by one of the EDGE accredited independent third-party certification bodies. It remains valid for a period of two years.

1 Intersectionality operates under the premise that people possess multiple, layered identities, including race, gender, class, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and ability, among others. Intersectionality refers to the ways in which these identities intersect to affect individuals' realities and lived experiences, thereby shaping their perspectives, worldview, and relationships to others.)

2 This global certification was achieved as nine countries representing over 80% of its global workforce (Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Morocco, Poland, United Kingdom and United States) have successfully completed the extensive assessment of their policies and practices, as well as an employee survey.

