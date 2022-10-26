EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Dexus (ASX: DXS)
ASX release
26 October 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting results
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Dexus advises the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 26 October 2022.
The following resolutions were passed on a poll:
Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Resolution 2 - FY23 grant of long-term incentive performance rights to the Chief Executive Officer
Resolution 3.1 - Approval of an Independent Director - Mark Ford
Resolution 3.2 - Approval of an Independent Director - The Hon. Nicola Roxon
Resolution 3.3 - Approval of an Independent Director - Elana Rubin AM
Resolution 4 - Constitutional Amendments
Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are attached to this release.
The full results are available to download at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/listed-funds/dexus-dxs/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements
About Dexus
Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $18.4 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $25.9 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $17.7 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com
Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
