Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 26 October 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting results In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, Dexus advises the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 26 October 2022. The following resolutions were passed on a poll: Resolution 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report Resolution 2 - FY23 grant of long-term incentive performance rights to the Chief Executive Officer Resolution 3.1 - Approval of an Independent Director - Mark Ford Resolution 3.2 - Approval of an Independent Director - The Hon. Nicola Roxon Resolution 3.3 - Approval of an Independent Director - Elana Rubin AM Resolution 4 - Constitutional Amendments Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are attached to this release. The full results are available to download at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/listed-funds/dexus-dxs/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements



