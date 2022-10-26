Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TFIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022.





As a global distribution services platform, TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) aims to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology. Its native token TFIN will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TFIN NETWORK

TFIN NETWORK is a project that creates a global integrated distribution ecosystem. All users can use TFIN NETWORK's own application and conveniently use not only shopping but also payment, remittance, and living services

Aiming to promote Korea's excellence to the world and become the center of the global e-commerce market without borders, TFIN NETWORK serves as a link to promote Korea's excellent K-beauty/food/fashion products to global consumers. Its global distribution project strives to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology.

TFIN NETWORK maintains strategic partnerships with global Big Buyers, shares purchasing lists and warehouse delivery systems, integrates excellent overseas brands and channels, and combines Hong Kong's dominance in the project with many years of cross-border e-commerce experience to enable one-stop commerce. In addition, through its own global shopping mall platform, TFIN NETWORK will use blockchain technology to expand the market externally, improve customer service internally, and reduce costs by reducing fees.

The TFIN NETWORK project will break the existing framework for membership, merchandise sales, advertising, promotion, and business expansion with the aim of bringing innovative changes to the all-round e-commerce industry, and realize a truly shared economy that rationally distributes profits to both users and providers.

About TFIN Token

TFIN serves as the main currency of the TFIN NETWORK platform, supports a compensation system that uses TFIN NETWORK to providers and users who use global distribution services. A separate smart contract is applied to each unit, and the whole information is summed up and eventually leads to a reward.

Based on ERC-20, TFIN has a total supply of 300 million (i.e. 300,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for token sale, 10% is allocated to the team, 10% is provided for global distribution, 20% is provided for platform incentive payments, and the remaining 50% is allocated for platform services.

The TFIN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022, investors who are interested in the TFIN NETWORK investment can easily buy and sell TFIN token on LBank Exchange by then.

