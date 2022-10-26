AAA Sales Management GmbH will add euNetworks products and services to its portfolio of solutions available for its clients

euNetworks Fiber UK Limited ("euNetworks'), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has entered into a Master Agent Partner Agreement with Swiss telecom consulting firm AAA Sales Management GmbH ("AAA"). Under the terms of this agreement, AAA will include euNetworks fibre-based products and services in its portfolio of solutions used by its teams when consulting with clients. AAA advises European medium-sized companies and international corporations on complex telecom requirements with regard to site networking, data centre solutions and cloud connections.

euNetworks owns and operates 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high-capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. Those metropolitan networks cover the cities of London, Manchester, Dublin, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Paris, Frankfurt, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Vienna, Milan Madrid. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 490 today and continues to invest in additional network developments, both in cities and to deliver more multi-route long haul connectivity options for customers.

In Switzerland, euNetworks has pre-deployed capacity between 15 key data centres across a network spanning Zurich, Geneva, Basel and the Lake Area. This means the company can offer a fast bandwidth service turn up, with 20 working days delivery time SLA between the 15 locations. Along with a reliable, scalable and efficient solution in Switzerland, euNetworks' extensive European footprint enables a seamless onward connection to over 475 other European data centres.

"We are delighted to be working with AAA, enabling more businesses to benefit from our growing network of fibre-based data centre to data centre connectivity products in Europe," said Paula Cogan, President, euNetworks. We look forward to growing a successful working relationship as they consult on complex networking solutions for their clients."

Mr Wilhelm Pfeifer, Chairman of AAA Sales Management GmbH said: "The partnership with euNetworks enables our Sourcing Advisor Team to take a holistic approach to designing appropriate solutions for customers in a redundant, highly available and independent manner."

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 490 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

AAA Sales Management GmbH is a consulting company with a focus on international telecom and data center solutions. The company advises European medium-sized companies and international corporations on complex telecom requirements with regard to site networking, data center solutions and cloud connections. The company is based in Baar, Switzerland and has been recognized for its services by various telecommunications companies for more than 12 years. More information can be found at www.aaa-sales.ch.

