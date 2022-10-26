Jonas Arlebäck has been appointed as Group CFO of Go North Group AB (Publ)

GOTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Arlebäck has today been appointed Group CFO of Go North Group AB (Publ) ("Go North", or "The Group") and will take up his role from today, 26 October. Jonas most recently came from the role as acting CEO of Qliro (Publ) and prior to that he has 20+ years of experience from relevant positions in companies such as Sweden CEO and Nordic CFO of Lowell (Publ), Group CFO of Handicare Group (Publ), Executive Partner of Accenture (Publ), Management Consultant at McKinsey & Co. Jonas is a member of the board of Directors at Holta Invest AS with multiple other board assignments in the past, also in listed companies.

"To strengthen Go North's leadership team with Jonas Arlebäck as the Group CFO is a big achievement and further strengthens the group's speedfully execution of its vision. Jonas's experience and all-in commitment are exactly what Go North needs to move the needle. And the timing could not be better due to our upcoming fundraising", says Johan Hallenby, CEO/Founder of Go North.

Go North has been using HH&P Executive Search AB for the recruitment of Jonas Arlebäck.

"I'm looking forward to joining the fast growing Go North, where I hope to contribute with my twenty years of experience from active value creation in private equity owned international companies," comments Jonas Arlebäck

About Go North:

Go North Group AB (publ), acquiring and scaling Amazon FBA brands and has in just over half a year built a portfolio of 19 brands, diversified across a variety of Amazon categories, ranging from pets, sports and outdoors to kitchen supplies. In parallel, Go North has now built a team of nearly 30 people, with several key hires coming with Amazon Aggregators and marketplace experience, spread across Europe and the US. Continued investments in technology and data are business critical and within the Go North DNA, to ensure strengthening our processes, make data-driven and informed decisions to create future repeatable and scalable profit growth for the group.are business critical and within the Go North DNA, to ensure strengthen our processes, make data-driven and informed decisions to create future repeatable and scalable profit growth for the group.

