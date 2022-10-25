DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) ("Premier" or the "Company") announced today 2022 third quarter results. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $28.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, compared to $28.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.

"We are very pleased to post another strong quarter in terms of earnings and growth," said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. "Year-to-date loan and deposit growth stand at 17% and 7%, respectively, while total revenue growth for the quarter totaled 8.9%, outstanding results by any historical comparison. As has been the case all year, robust commercial and consumer business segment performance continues to offset a difficult residential mortgage environment. With a number of economic factors currently affecting our clients' financial decision-making, it is gratifying to see households continuing to thrive. Deposits continue to grow, credit quality figures continue to improve, and consumer spending is responsibly on the rise. A strong employment market is clearly helping all maneuver through these less certain times."

Quarterly results

Strong loan and deposit growth

Gross loans including those held for sale increased $300.9 million (up 19.9% annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Loan growth occurred in each category including $151.0 million from commercial loans excluding PPP (up 15.2% annualized), $114.2 million from residential loans including held for sale (up 28.3% annualized) and $38.5 million from consumer/home equity loans (up 34.5% annualized). PPP loans decreased $3.4 million and were only $1.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

Customer deposits increased $146.3 million (up 9.0% annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Deposit growth occurred in each customer category, including $40.0 million from non-interest bearing deposits (up 9.0% annualized) and $106.3 million from interest-bearing deposits (up 9.0% annualized). Brokered deposits also added $69.9 million.

Net interest income and margin expansion

Net interest income of $63.5 million on a tax equivalent ("TE") basis in the third quarter of 2022 was up 7.1% from $59.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 10.9% from $57.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. TE net interest margin of 3.40% in the third quarter of 2022 increased four basis points from 3.36% in the second quarter of 2022 and two basis points from 3.38% in the third quarter of 2021. Results for all periods include the impact of PPP as well as acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Third quarter 2022 includes $376 thousand of accretion in interest income, $232 thousand of accretion in interest expense and $26 thousand of interest income on average balances of $1.9 million for PPP. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks accretion and PPP loans, TE net interest income was $62.9 million, up 7.6% from $58.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 17.5% from $53.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, TE net interest margin was 3.36% for the third quarter of 2022, up four basis points from 3.32% for the second quarter of 2022 and up nine basis points from 3.27% for the third quarter of 2021. These improved results are primarily due to the combination of loan growth excluding PPP as discussed above and higher loan yields excluding PPP and acquisition marks accretion, which were 4.24% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.94% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.98% in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter increase of 30 basis points represents a beta of 21% compared to the change in the quarterly average effective Federal Funds rate that increased 141 basis points to 2.18% for the third quarter of 2022 as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The cost of funds in the third quarter of 2022 was 0.55%, up 31 basis points from both the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is largely due to utilization of higher cost FHLB borrowings in support of loan growth in excess of deposit growth. The linked quarter increase is due to higher rates on FHLB borrowings, utilization of brokered deposits and higher average deposit costs. Excluding brokered deposits and acquisition marks accretion, average deposit costs increased 24 basis points to 0.39% for the third quarter of 2022, which represents a beta of 17% compared to the change in the quarterly average effective Federal Funds rate.

Non-interest income impacted mortgage banking and securities

Service fees in the third quarter of 2022 were $6.5 million, a 2.0% decrease from $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 but a 7.9% increase from $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. However, total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022 of $16.7 million was up 16.3% from $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 but down 9.1% from $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to fluctuations in mortgage banking and gains/losses on securities. Mortgage banking income increased $2.0 million on a linked quarter basis due to a $2.2 million increase in gains partially offset by a $0.2 million lower MSR valuation gain. Mortgage banking income for the third quarter decreased $2.2 million year-over-year due to a $2.0 million decrease in gains primarily from compressed margins and lower saleable mix and a $0.7 million lower MSR valuation gain offset by a $0.5 million benefit from lower MSR amortization. Securities gains were $43 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 from increased valuations on equity securities, compared to $1.2 million of losses on equity securities in the second quarter of 2022 and compared to $253 thousand of gains in the third quarter of 2021, comprised of $233 thousand from available-for-sale security sales gains and $20 thousand of gains on equity securities.

"Premier's outstanding loan growth over the year has driven net interest income performance," said Small. "Every effort was made to capture business earlier in the year as uncertainty loomed over the horizon for the later portion of 2022. The excellent pace of business through the end of Q3 has necessitated the use of more non-core funding. The combination of core and non-core funding has enabled the organization to manage deposit betas effectively while positioning us to grow deposits across all of our markets in a thoughtful manner. The velocity of rate hikes brought about by the Fed is both understandable and challenging. We at Premier are determined to create a deposit rate offering that will both reward existing clients for their business and continue to attract new business."

Managing non-interest expenses and efficiency

Non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $41.1 million, a 5.2% increase from $39.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in compensation and benefit expenses. Compensation and benefits were $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $23.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to lower deferred costs related to decreased loan production. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to costs related to higher staffing levels for our growth initiatives. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $0.2 million on a linked quarter basis and increased a net $0.8 million on a year-over-year basis. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter 2022 of 51.26% improved from 52.23% in the second quarter of 2022 and from 51.85% in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher revenues.

Credit quality

Non-performing assets totaled $33.6 million, or 0.41% of assets, at September 30, 2022, a decrease from $35.2 million at June 30, 2022, and from $60.1 million at September 30, 2021. Loan delinquencies increased to $13.2 million, or 0.2% of loans, at September 30, 2022, from $11.2 million at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021. Classified loans totaled $45.0 million, or 0.7% of loans, as of September 30, 2022, a decrease from $48.8 million at June 30, 2022, and from $90.1 million at September 30, 2021.

The 2022 third quarter results include net loan charge-offs of $153 thousand and a total provision expense of $4.0 million, compared with net loan recoveries of $256 thousand and a total provision benefit of $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. The current year provision is primarily due to higher non-PPP loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.14% at June 30, 2022, and 1.39% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP and including unaccreted acquisition marks was 1.19% at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.21% at June 30, 2022, and 1.57% at September 30, 2021. The continued economic improvement following the 2020 pandemic-related downturn has resulted in a year-over-year decrease in the allowance percentages.

"We had another quarter of asset quality improvement with non-performing loans and classified loans declining 5% and 8% respectively," said Paul Nungester, CFO of Premier. "Net charge-offs were only 0.01% of average loans and our allowance coverage level of non-performing loans increased to 213%."

Year to date results

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $76.9 million, or $2.15 per diluted common share, compared to $100.7 million, or $2.70 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The year-over-year comparison is primarily impacted by fluctuations in the provision for credit losses, which was an expense of $11.5 million or $0.25 per diluted share in 2022 compared to a benefit of $9.1 million or $0.19 per share in 2021. The current year's provision expense is primarily due to loan growth, whereas the prior year's provision benefit was primarily due to the improving economic environment following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic recession and reserve increase in 2020.

TE net interest income of $181.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 was up 5.9% from $170.9 million in the first nine months of 2021. TE net interest margin of 3.40% in the first nine months of 2022 increased by one basis point from 3.39% in the first nine months of 2021. Results for each period include the impact of PPP as well as acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. The first nine months of 2022 include $1.3 million of accretion in interest income, $1.0 million of accretion in interest expense and $3.8 million of interest income on average balances of $15.8 million for PPP. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks accretion and PPP loans, TE net interest income was $175.1 million, up 13.1% from $154.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. Additionally, TE net interest margin was 3.29% for the first nine months of 2022, up six basis points from 3.23% for first nine months of 2021. These improved results are primarily due to loan growth excluding PPP partially offset by lower PPP income and accretion from acquisition marks. Cost of funds in the first nine months of 2022 was 0.33%, up six basis points from the first nine months of 2021. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to an increased utilization of higher cost FHLB borrowings in support of loan growth in excess of deposit growth.

Service fees in the first nine months of 2022 were $19.2 million, a 7.9% increase from $17.8 million in the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to increased consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. However, total non-interest income in the first nine months of 2022 of $47.9 million was down from $61.7 million in the first nine months of 2021 due to fluctuations in mortgage banking, gains/losses on securities and other income. Mortgage banking income decreased $8.7 million from 2021 due to a $6.6 million decrease in gains primarily from compressed margins and lower saleable mix and a $4.0 million decrease from lower MSR valuation gains, partially offset by a $2.0 million benefit from lower MSR amortization. Securities losses were $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 from decreased valuations on equity securities compared to $3.0 million of net gains in the first nine months of 2021 comprised of $2.2 million from available-for-sale security sales gains and $0.8 million of gains on equity securities. Other income for the first nine months decreased $1.0 million from 2021, primarily due to a $1.3 million non-recurring settlement payment in the first nine months of 2021.

Non-interest expenses in the first nine months of 2022 were $121.5 million, a 4.9% increase from $115.8 million in the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in compensation and benefit expenses. Compensation and benefits were $72.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $66.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to costs related to higher staffing levels for our growth initiatives. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $0.4 million on a year-over-year basis due to cost cutting initiatives. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of 2022 was 52.67% compared to 50.44% in the first nine months of 2021, partly due to higher expenses but primarily due to lower non-interest income discussed above.

Total assets at $8.24 billion

Total assets at September 30, 2022, were $8.24 billion, compared to $8.01 billion at June 30, 2022, and $7.47 billion at September 30, 2021. Gross loans receivable were $6.21 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.90 billion at June 30, 2022, and $5.27 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, gross loans receivable increased $938.1 million from a year ago, despite a $142.8 million decrease in PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans grew $1.08 billion organically, or 21.1% from a year ago. Commercial loans excluding PPP increased by $651.7 million from September 30, 2021, to 2022, or 18.8%. Securities at September 30, 2022, were $1.08 billion, compared to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2022, and $1.26 billion at September 30, 2021. Also, at September 30, 2022, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $337.9 million compared to $339.3 million at June 30, 2022, and $343.6 million at September 30, 2021, with the decreases attributable to intangibles amortization.

Total non-brokered deposits at September 30, 2022, were $6.66 billion, compared with $6.52 billion at June 30, 2022, and $6.25 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, customer deposits grew $146.3 million organically, or 9.0% annualized from the prior quarter and $414.0 million or 6.6% from September 30, 2021. Brokered deposits were $69.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to none at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Total stockholders' equity was $0.86 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $0.90 billion at June 30, 2022, and $1.03 billion at September 30, 2021. The quarterly decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), which was primarily related to a $43.7 million negative valuation adjustment on the available-for-sale securities portfolio. No buybacks were completed during the quarter and at September 30, 2022, 1,200,130 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company's existing repurchase program.

Dividend to be paid November 18

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable November 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2022. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4.3 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on October 24, 2022. Premier has approximately 35,563,000 common shares outstanding.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, forecasts, goals and plans of Premier Financial Corp. and its management, future movements of interests, loan or deposit production levels, future credit quality ratios, future strength in the market area, and growth projections. These statements do not describe historical or current facts and may be identified by words such as "intend," "intent," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "target," "plan," "anticipate," or similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "may," "can," or similar verbs. There can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this presentation will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Premier or any other persons, that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could affect Premier's business and financial results in future periods and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to: impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy, financial markets, our customers, and our business and results of operation; changes in interest rates; disruptions in the mortgage market; risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking, insurance and mortgage conditions; political uncertainty; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal or monetary policy; uncertainty concerning or disruptions relating to tensions surrounding the current socioeconomic landscape; competitive factors specific to markets in which Premier operates; increasing competition for financial products from other financial institutions and nonbank financial technology companies; legislative or regulatory rulemaking or actions; capital market conditions; security breaches or unauthorized disclosure of confidential customer or Company information; interruptions in the effective operation of information and transaction processing systems of Premier or Premier's vendors and service providers; failures or delays in integrating or adopting new technology; the impact of the cessation of LIBOR interest rates and implementation of a replacement rate; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any further amendments thereto. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation are based on information presently available to the management of Premier and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. As required by U.S. GAAP, Premier will evaluate the impact of subsequent events through the issuance date of its September 30, 2022, consolidated financial statements as part of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Accordingly, subsequent events could occur that may cause Premier to update its critical accounting estimates and to revise its financial information from that which is contained in this news release.

Non-GAAP Reporting Measures

We believe that net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, we consider core net interest income to be a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. We define core net interest income as net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis excluding income from PPP loans and purchase accounting marks accretion. We believe that this metric is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use this measure to compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other financial institutions or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for income from PPP loans and purchase accounting marks accretion. Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other financial institutions or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of our supplemental reporting measures.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depositories $ 67,124 $ 62,080 $ 62,083 $ 54,858 $ 63,480 Interest-bearing deposits 37,868 72,314 91,683 106,708 51,614 104,992 134,394 153,766 161,566 115,094 Available-for-sale, carried at fair value 1,063,713 1,140,466 1,219,365 1,206,260 1,250,087 Equity securities, carried at fair value 15,336 13,293 13,454 14,097 12,965 Securities investments 1,079,049 1,153,759 1,232,819 1,220,357 1,263,052 Loans (1) 6,207,708 5,890,823 5,388,331 5,296,168 5,269,566 Allowance for credit losses - loans (70,626 ) (67,074 ) (67,195 ) (66,468 ) (73,217 ) Loans, net 6,137,082 5,823,749 5,321,136 5,229,700 5,196,349 Loans held for sale 129,142 145,092 153,498 162,947 178,490 Mortgage servicing rights 20,832 20,693 20,715 19,538 19,105 Accrued interest receivable 26,021 22,533 21,765 20,767 22,994 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,262 23,991 15,332 11,585 11,585 Bank Owned Life Insurance 169,728 168,746 167,763 166,767 166,866 Office properties and equipment 53,747 54,060 54,684 55,602 56,073 Real estate and other assets held for sale 416 462 253 171 261 Goodwill 317,948 317,948 317,948 317,948 317,948 Core deposit and other intangibles 19,972 21,311 22,691 24,129 25,612 Other assets 148,949 123,886 108,510 90,325 94,889 Total Assets $ 8,236,140 $ 8,010,624 $ 7,590,880 $ 7,481,402 $ 7,468,318 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,826,511 $ 1,786,516 $ 1,733,157 $ 1,724,772 $ 1,618,769 Interest-bearing deposits 4,836,113 4,729,828 4,584,078 4,557,279 4,629,889 Brokered deposits 69,881 - - - - Total deposits 6,732,505 6,516,344 6,317,235 6,282,051 6,248,658 Advances from FHLB 411,000 380,000 150,000 - - Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities - - - - 18,812 Subordinated debentures 85,071 85,039 85,008 84,976 84,944 Advance payments by borrowers 33,511 40,344 20,332 24,716 19,495 Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments 7,061 6,755 5,340 5,031 5,838 Other liabilities 102,032 80,995 69,669 61,132 58,702 Total Liabilities 7,371,180 7,109,477 6,647,584 6,457,906 6,436,449 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock, net 306 306 306 306 306 Additional paid-in-capital 691,578 690,905 691,350 691,132 690,783 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (181,231 ) (126,754 ) (75,497 ) (3,428 ) 1,609 Retained earnings 488,305 470,779 459,087 443,517 428,518 Treasury stock, at cost (133,998 ) (134,089 ) (131,950 ) (108,031 ) (89,347 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 864,960 901,147 943,296 1,023,496 1,031,869 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,236,140 $ 8,010,624 $ 7,590,880 $ 7,481,402 $ 7,468,318 (1) Includes PPP loans of: $ 1,181 $ 4,561 $ 18,660 $ 58,906 $ 143,949

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 Interest Income: Loans $ 65,559 $ 56,567 $ 55,241 $ 55,007 $ 55,443 $ 177,366 $ 168,781 Investment securities 6,814 6,197 5,479 5,369 5,325 18,489 13,999 Interest-bearing deposits 221 120 46 56 33 387 142 FHLB stock dividends 510 174 59 58 60 743 175 Total interest income 73,104 63,058 60,825 60,490 60,861 196,985 183,097 Interest Expense: Deposits 6,855 2,671 2,222 2,615 3,144 11,749 10,867 FHLB advances 2,069 527 13 - 11 2,609 23 Subordinated debentures 868 763 696 673 671 2,326 2,040 Notes Payable - 1 - - - 1 - Total interest expense 9,792 3,962 2,931 3,288 3,826 16,685 12,930 Net interest income 63,312 59,096 57,894 57,202 57,035 180,300 170,167 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans 3,706 5,151 626 2,816 1,594 9,483 (9,549 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments 306 1,415 309 (807 ) 226 2,030 488 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses 4,012 6,566 935 2,009 1,820 11,513 (9,061 ) Net interest income after provision 59,300 52,530 56,959 55,193 55,215 168,787 179,228 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 6,545 6,676 6,000 6,351 6,067 19,221 17,817 Mortgage banking income 3,970 1,948 4,252 3,060 6,175 10,170 18,865 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities - - - - 233 - 2,218 Gain (loss) on equity securities 43 (1,161 ) (643 ) 1,132 20 (1,760 ) 822 Insurance commissions 3,488 4,334 4,639 3,379 3,461 12,043 12,401 Wealth management income 1,355 1,414 1,477 1,383 1,321 4,246 4,644 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 983 983 996 2,145 947 2,961 2,975 Other non-interest income 320 171 142 129 146 1,051 2,005 Total Non-interest Income 16,704 14,365 16,863 17,579 18,370 47,932 61,747 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 24,522 22,334 25,541 24,247 23,355 72,397 66,399 Occupancy 3,463 3,494 3,700 3,859 3,693 10,657 11,642 FDIC insurance premium 976 802 593 781 695 2,370 2,115 Financial institutions tax 1,050 1,074 1,191 526 1,187 3,315 3,553 Data processing 3,121 3,442 3,335 3,447 3,387 9,899 10,103 Amortization of intangibles 1,338 1,380 1,438 1,483 1,528 4,156 4,725 Other non-interest expense 6,629 6,563 5,497 7,145 5,256 18,689 17,300 Total Non-interest Expense 41,099 39,089 41,295 41,488 39,101 121,483 115,837 Income before income taxes 34,905 27,806 32,527 31,284 34,484 95,236 125,138 Income tax expense 6,710 5,446 6,170 5,974 6,124 18,324 24,397 Net Income $ 28,195 $ 22,360 $ 26,357 $ 25,310 $ 28,360 $ 76,912 $ 100,741 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.63 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.76 $ 2.15 $ 2.70 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.63 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.76 $ 2.15 $ 2.70 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 35,582 35,560 35,978 36,740 37,100 35,709 37,226 Diluted 35,704 35,682 36,090 36,848 37,185 35,818 37,311

Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information (dollars in thousands,

except per share data) 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 73,301 $ 63,283 $ 61,054 $ 60,740 $ 61,117 $ 197,637 $ 183,860 Interest expense 9,792 3,962 2,931 3,288 3,826 16,685 12,930 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 63,509 59,321 58,123 57,452 57,291 180,952 170,930 Provision expense (benefit) for credit losses 4,012 6,566 935 2,009 1,820 11,513 (9,061 ) Investment securities gains (losses) 43 (1,161 ) (643 ) 1,132 253 (1,760 ) 3,040 Non-interest income (ex securities gains/losses) 16,661 15,526 17,506 16,447 18,117 49,692 58,707 Non-interest expense 41,099 39,089 41,295 41,488 39,101 121,483 115,837 Income tax expense 6,710 5,446 6,170 5,974 6,124 18,324 24,397 Net income 28,195 22,360 26,357 25,310 28,360 76,912 100,741 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 197 225 229 250 256 652 763 At Period End Total assets $ 8,236,140 $ 8,010,624 $ 7,590,880 $ 7,481,402 $ 7,468,318 Goodwill and intangibles 337,920 339,259 340,639 342,077 343,560 Tangible assets (2) 7,898,220 7,671,365 7,250,241 7,139,325 7,124,758 Earning assets 7,411,403 7,218,905 6,881,663 6,797,765 6,774,307 Loans 6,207,708 5,890,823 5,388,331 5,296,168 5,269,566 Allowance for loan losses 70,626 67,074 67,195 66,468 73,217 Deposits 6,732,505 6,516,344 6,317,235 6,282,051 6,248,658 Stockholders' equity 864,960 901,147 943,296 1,023,496 1,031,869 Stockholders' equity / assets 10.50 % 11.25 % 12.43 % 13.68 % 13.82 % Tangible equity (2) 527,040 561,888 602,657 681,419 688,309 Tangible equity / tangible assets 6.67 % 7.32 % 8.31 % 9.54 % 9.66 % Average Balances Total assets $ 8,161,389 $ 7,742,550 $ 7,541,414 $ 7,510,397 $ 7,529,100 $ 7,807,013 $ 7,473,203 Earning assets 7,477,795 7,051,661 6,754,862 6,736,250 6,773,021 7,097,421 6,730,807 Loans 6,120,324 5,667,853 5,382,825 5,356,113 5,416,696 5,726,369 5,513,285 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 7,116,910 6,706,250 6,415,483 6,386,341 6,422,455 6,748,783 6,384,654 Deposits 6,654,328 6,385,857 6,314,217 6,301,384 6,317,229 6,452,713 6,282,862 Stockholders' equity 912,224 921,847 1,033,816 1,035,717 1,020,206 945,141 1,000,047 Goodwill and intangibles 338,583 339,932 341,353 342,853 344,331 339,946 345,975 Tangible equity (2) 573,641 581,915 692,463 692,864 675,875 605,195 654,072 Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss): Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.63 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.76 $ 2.15 $ 2.70 Diluted 0.79 0.63 0.73 0.69 0.76 2.15 2.70 Dividends Paid 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.28 0.27 0.90 0.77 Market Value: High $ 29.36 $ 30.13 $ 32.52 $ 34.00 $ 32.72 $ 32.52 $ 35.90 Low 24.67 25.31 28.58 28.75 25.80 24.67 22.23 Close 25.70 25.35 30.33 30.91 31.84 25.70 31.84 Common Book Value 24.32 25.35 26.48 28.13 27.90 Tangible Common Book Value (2) 14.82 15.80 16.92 18.73 18.61 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 35,563 35,555 35,621 36,384 36,978 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.41 % 3.38 % 3.40 % 3.39 % Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.16 % 1.42 % 1.34 % 1.49 % 1.32 % 1.80 % Return on average equity 12.26 % 9.73 % 10.34 % 9.70 % 11.03 % 10.88 % 13.47 % Return on average tangible equity 19.50 % 15.41 % 15.44 % 14.49 % 16.65 % 16.99 % 20.59 % Efficiency ratio (3) 51.26 % 52.23 % 54.60 % 56.14 % 51.85 % 52.67 % 50.44 % Effective tax rate 19.22 % 19.59 % 18.97 % 19.10 % 17.76 % 19.24 % 19.50 % Common dividend payout ratio 37.97 % 47.62 % 41.10 % 40.58 % 35.53 % 41.86 % 28.52 % (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Tangible assets = total assets less the sum of goodwill and core deposit and other intangibles. Tangible equity = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock. Tangible common book value = tangible equity divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.

Premier Financial Corp. Yield Analysis (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 Average Balances Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 6,120,324 $ 5,667,853 $ 5,382,825 $ 5,356,113 $ 5,416,696 $ 5,726,369 $ 5,513,285 Securities 1,261,527 1,288,073 1,250,321 1,245,096 1,273,148 1,266,681 1,098,478 Interest Bearing Deposits 68,530 76,401 109,757 123,456 71,276 84,745 107,381 FHLB stock 27,414 19,334 11,959 11,585 11,901 19,626 11,663 Total interest-earning assets 7,477,795 7,051,661 6,754,862 6,736,250 6,773,021 7,097,421 6,730,807 Non-interest-earning assets 683,594 690,889 786,552 774,147 756,079 709,592 742,396 Total assets $ 8,161,389 $ 7,742,550 $ 7,541,414 $ 7,510,397 $ 7,529,100 $ 7,807,013 $ 7,473,203 Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 4,846,419 $ 4,614,223 $ 4,600,801 $ 4,609,064 $ 4,649,462 $ 4,688,047 $ 4,612,354 FHLB advances and other 377,533 234,945 16,278 - 20,098 210,908 16,828 Subordinated debentures 85,049 85,020 84,988 84,957 84,924 85,019 84,895 Notes payable - 428 - - 204 143 69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,309,001 4,934,616 4,702,067 4,694,021 4,754,688 4,984,117 4,714,146 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,807,909 1,771,634 1,713,416 1,692,320 1,667,767 1,764,666 1,670,508 Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 7,116,910 6,706,250 6,415,483 6,386,341 6,422,455 6,748,783 6,384,654 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 132,255 114,453 92,115 88,339 86,439 113,089 88,502 Total liabilities 7,249,165 6,820,703 6,507,598 6,474,680 6,508,894 6,861,872 6,473,156 Stockholders' equity 912,224 921,847 1,033,816 1,035,717 1,020,206 945,141 1,000,047 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,161,389 $ 7,742,550 $ 7,541,414 $ 7,510,397 $ 7,529,100 $ 7,807,013 $ 7,473,203 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 141 % 143 % 144 % 144 % 142 % 142 % 143 % Interest Income/Expense Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) $ 65,564 $ 56,573 $ 55,248 $ 55,013 $ 55,444 $ 177,385 $ 168,810 Securities (2) 7,006 6,416 5,701 5,612 5,580 19,122 14,733 Interest Bearing Deposits 221 120 46 56 33 387 142 FHLB stock 510 174 59 59 60 743 175 Total interest-earning assets 73,301 63,283 61,054 60,740 61,117 197,637 183,860 Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 6,855 $ 2,671 $ 2,222 $ 2,615 $ 3,144 $ 11,749 $ 10,867 FHLB advances and other 2,069 527 13 - 11 2,609 23 Subordinated debentures 868 763 696 673 671 2,326 2,040 Notes payable - 1 - - - 1 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,792 3,962 2,931 3,288 3,826 16,685 12,930 Non-interest bearing deposits - - - - - - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 9,792 3,962 2,931 3,288 3,826 16,685 12,930 Net interest income $ 63,509 $ 59,321 $ 58,123 $ 57,452 $ 57,291 $ 180,952 $ 170,930 Less: PPP income (26 ) (160 ) (3,641 ) (2,686 ) (2,887 ) (3,827 ) (11,858 ) Less: Acquisition marks accretion (608 ) (706 ) (737 ) (1,595 ) (879 ) (2,051 ) (4,274 ) Core net interest income $ 62,875 $ 58,455 $ 53,745 $ 53,171 $ 53,525 $ 175,074 $ 154,798 Average Rates (3) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable 4.29 % 3.99 % 4.11 % 4.11 % 4.09 % 4.13 % 4.08 % Securities (4) 2.22 % 1.99 % 1.82 % 1.80 % 1.75 % 2.01 % 1.79 % Interest Bearing Deposits 1.29 % 0.63 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.61 % 0.18 % FHLB stock 7.44 % 3.60 % 1.97 % 2.04 % 2.02 % 5.05 % 2.00 % Total interest-earning assets 3.92 % 3.59 % 3.62 % 3.61 % 3.61 % 3.71 % 3.64 % Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 0.57 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.31 % FHLB advances and other 2.19 % 0.90 % 0.32 % 0.00 % 0.22 % 1.65 % 0.18 % Subordinated debentures 4.08 % 3.59 % 3.28 % 3.17 % 3.16 % 3.65 % 3.20 % Notes payable 0.00 % 0.93 % - - 0.75 % 0.93 % 0.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.74 % 0.32 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.45 % 0.37 % Non-interest bearing deposits - - - - - - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 0.55 % 0.24 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.24 % 0.33 % 0.27 % Net interest spread 3.18 % 3.27 % 3.37 % 3.33 % 3.29 % 3.26 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (5) 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.41 % 3.38 % 3.40 % 3.39 % Core net interest margin (5) 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.20 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 3.29 % 3.23 % (1) Includes average PPP loans of: $ 1,889 $ 12,966 $ 32,853 $ 101,804 $ 219,366 $ 15,790 $ 343,653 (2) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Annualized. (4) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (5) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Core net interest margin represents net interest margin excluding PPP and acquisition marks accretion.

Premier Financial Corp. Loans and Deposits Composition (dollars in thousands) 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 Loan Portfolio Composition Residential real estate $ 1,478,360 $ 1,382,202 $ 1,222,057 $ 1,167,466 $ 1,129,877 Residential real estate construction 119,204 85,256 97,746 121,621 140,798 Total residential loans 1,597,564 1,467,458 1,319,803 1,289,087 1,270,675 Commercial real estate 2,674,078 2,655,730 2,495,469 2,450,349 2,389,759 Commercial construction 398,044 319,590 260,421 263,304 263,354 Commercial excluding PPP 1,041,423 987,242 891,893 836,732 808,780 Core commercial loans (1) 4,113,545 3,962,562 3,647,783 3,550,385 3,461,893 Consumer direct/indirect 212,790 180,539 132,294 126,417 125,163 Home equity and improvement lines 272,367 266,144 261,176 264,354 264,140 Total consumer loans 485,157 446,683 393,470 390,771 389,303 Deferred loan origination fees 10,261 9,559 8,615 7,019 3,746 Core loans (1) 6,206,527 5,886,262 5,369,671 5,237,262 5,125,617 PPP loans 1,181 4,561 18,660 58,906 143,949 Total loans $ 6,207,708 $ 5,890,823 $ 5,388,331 $ 5,296,168 $ 5,269,566 Loans held for sale $ 129,142 $ 145,092 $ 153,498 $ 162,947 $ 178,490 Core residential loans (1) 1,726,706 1,612,550 1,473,301 1,452,034 1,449,165 Total loans including loans held for sale but excluding PPP 6,335,669 6,031,354 5,523,169 5,400,209 5,304,107 Undisbursed construction loan funds - residential $ 231,598 $ 239,748 $ 210,702 $ 204,772 $ 209,054 Undisbursed construction loan funds - commercial 493,199 449,101 314,843 273,118 272,380 Undisbursed construction loan funds - total 724,797 688,849 525,545 477,890 481,434 Total construction loans including undisbursed funds $ 1,242,045 $ 1,093,695 $ 883,712 $ 862,815 $ 885,586 Gross loans (2) $ 6,922,244 $ 6,570,113 $ 5,905,261 $ 5,767,039 $ 5,747,254 Deposit Portfolio Composition Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,826,511 $ 1,786,516 $ 1,733,157 $ 1,724,772 $ 1,618,769 Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market 3,197,455 3,106,306 3,029,260 2,952,705 2,962,032 Savings deposits 820,650 832,859 830,143 804,451 786,929 Retail time deposits less than $250 550,275 532,836 586,967 636,477 692,224 Retail time deposits greater than $250 267,733 257,827 137,708 163,646 188,704 Brokered deposits 69,881 - - - - Total deposits $ 6,732,505 $ 6,516,344 $ 6,317,235 $ 6,282,051 $ 6,248,658 (1) Core loans represents total loans excluding undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core commercial loans represents total commercial real estate, commercial and commercial construction excluding commercial undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core residential loans represents total loans held for sale, one to four family residential real estate and residential construction excluding residential undisbursed loan funds and deferred loan origination fees. (2) Gross loans represent total loans including undisbursed construction funds but excluding deferred loan origination fees.

Premier Financial Corp. Loan Delinquency Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current 30 to 89 days past

due % of

Total Non Accrual

Loans % of

Total September 30, 2022 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,478,360 $ 1,464,319 $ 6,232 0.4 % $ 7,809 0.5 % Construction 1,242,045 1,242,045 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,674,078 2,660,068 116 0.0 % 13,894 0.5 % Commercial 1,042,604 1,034,898 338 0.0 % 7,368 0.7 % Home equity and improvement 272,367 267,077 3,144 1.2 % 2,146 0.8 % Consumer finance 212,790 207,453 3,417 1.6 % 1,920 0.9 % Gross loans $ 6,922,244 $ 6,875,860 $ 13,247 0.2 % $ 33,137 0.5 % June 30, 2022 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,382,202 $ 1,367,037 $ 7,176 0.5 % $ 7,989 0.6 % Construction 1,093,695 1,093,695 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,655,730 2,641,216 1 0.0 % 14,513 0.5 % Commercial 991,803 984,065 - 0.0 % 7,738 0.8 % Home equity and improvement 266,144 261,576 1,943 0.7 % 2,625 1.0 % Consumer finance 180,539 176,608 2,061 1.1 % 1,870 1.0 % Gross loans $ 6,570,113 $ 6,524,197 $ 11,181 0.2 % $ 34,735 0.5 % September 30, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,129,877 $ 1,115,076 $ 5,663 0.5 % $ 9,138 0.8 % Construction 885,586 884,265 1,321 0.1 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,389,759 2,367,760 146 0.0 % 21,853 0.9 % Commercial 952,729 928,321 442 0.0 % 23,966 2.5 % Home equity and improvement 264,140 259,175 1,848 0.7 % 3,117 1.2 % Consumer finance 125,163 121,580 1,792 1.4 % 1,791 1.4 % Gross loans $ 5,747,254 $ 5,676,177 $ 11,212 0.2 % $ 59,865 1.0 % Loan Risk Ratings Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Pass Rated Special Mention % of

Total Classified % of

Total September 30, 2022 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,466,470 $ 1,458,082 $ 1,267 0.1 % $ 7,121 0.5 % Construction 1,242,045 1,240,745 1,300 0.1 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,672,451 2,584,984 65,233 2.4 % 22,234 0.8 % Commercial 1,036,441 1,009,384 20,106 1.9 % 6,951 0.7 % Home equity and improvement 269,786 268,384 - 0.0 % 1,402 0.5 % Consumer finance 212,493 210,602 - 0.0 % 1,891 0.9 % PCD loans 22,558 17,044 93 0.4 % 5,421 24.0 % Gross loans $ 6,922,244 $ 6,789,225 $ 87,999 1.3 % $ 45,020 0.7 % June 30, 2022 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,370,167 $ 1,361,875 $ 1,244 0.1 % $ 7,048 0.5 % Construction 1,093,695 1,093,695 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,654,003 2,551,971 77,224 2.9 % 24,808 0.9 % Commercial 984,972 956,229 21,428 2.2 % 7,315 0.7 % Home equity and improvement 263,330 261,530 - 0.0 % 1,800 0.7 % Consumer finance 180,183 178,346 - 0.0 % 1,837 1.0 % PCD loans 23,763 17,632 95 0.4 % 6,036 25.4 % Gross loans $ 6,570,113 $ 6,421,278 $ 99,991 1.5 % $ 48,844 0.7 % September 30, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,117,055 $ 1,107,787 $ 1,315 0.1 % $ 7,953 0.7 % Construction 885,586 866,054 19,532 2.2 % - 0.0 % Commercial real estate 2,379,734 2,220,881 117,068 4.9 % 41,785 1.8 % Commercial 944,202 903,626 20,474 2.2 % 20,102 2.1 % Home equity and improvement 260,408 258,575 - 0.0 % 1,833 0.7 % Consumer finance 124,525 122,956 - 0.0 % 1,569 1.3 % PCD loans 35,744 18,793 102 0.3 % 16,849 47.1 % Gross loans $ 5,747,254 $ 5,498,672 $ 158,491 2.8 % $ 90,091 1.6 %

Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information (dollars in thousands) As of and for the three months ended Nine months ended Mortgage Banking Summary 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 9/30/22 9/30/21 Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans: Mortgage banking gains, net $ 3,363 $ 1,166 $ 2,543 $ 2,774 $ 5,353 $ 7,072 $ 13,663 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 1,861 1,862 1,879 1,909 1,861 5,602 5,665 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (1,350 ) (1,375 ) (1,403 ) (1,774 ) (1,822 ) (4,128 ) (6,119 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments 96 295 1,233 151 783 1,624 5,656 607 782 1,709 286 822 3,098 5,202 Total revenue from sale/servicing of mortgage loans $ 3,970 $ 1,948 $ 4,252 $ 3,060 $ 6,175 $ 10,170 $ 18,865 Mortgage servicing rights: Balance at beginning of period $ 21,872 $ 22,189 $ 22,244 $ 21,963 $ 21,682 $ 22,244 $ 21,666 Loans sold, servicing retained 1,393 1,058 1,348 2,056 2,103 3,799 6,415 Amortization (1,350 ) (1,375 ) (1,403 ) (1,774 ) (1,822 ) (4,128 ) (6,119 ) Balance at end of period 21,915 21,872 22,189 22,245 21,963 21,915 21,962 Valuation allowance: Balance at beginning of period (1,179 ) (1,474 ) (2,707 ) (2,858 ) (3,641 ) (2,707 ) (8,513 ) Impairment recovery (charges) 96 295 1,233 151 783 1,624 5,656 Balance at end of period (1,083 ) (1,179 ) (1,474 ) (2,707 ) (2,858 ) (1,083 ) (2,857 ) Net carrying value at end of period $ 20,832 $ 20,693 $ 20,715 $ 19,538 $ 19,105 $ 20,832 $ 19,105 Allowance Summary Beginning allowance $ 67,074 $ 67,195 $ 66,468 $ 73,217 $ 71,367 $ 66,468 $ 82,079 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans 3,706 5,151 626 2,816 1,594 9,483 (9,549 ) Net recoveries (charge-offs) (154 ) (5,272 ) 101 (9,565 ) 256 (5,325 ) 687 Ending allowance $ 70,626 $ 67,074 $ 67,195 $ 66,468 $ 73,217 $ 70,626 $ 73,217 Total loans $ 6,207,708 $ 5,890,823 $ 5,388,331 $ 5,296,168 $ 5,269,566 Less: PPP loans (1,181 ) (4,561 ) (18,660 ) (58,906 ) (143,949 ) Total loans ex PPP $ 6,206,527 $ 5,886,262 $ 5,369,671 $ 5,237,262 $ 5,125,617 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 70,626 $ 67,074 $ 67,195 $ 66,468 $ 73,217 Add: Unaccreted purchase accounting marks 3,291 3,924 4,652 5,418 7,109 Adjusted ACL $ 73,917 $ 70,998 $ 71,847 $ 71,886 $ 80,326 ACL/Loans 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.39 % Adjusted ACL/Loans ex PPP 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.34 % 1.37 % 1.57 % Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 33,137 $ 34,735 $ 47,298 $ 48,014 $ 59,865 Real estate owned (REO) 416 462 253 171 261 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 33,553 $ 35,197 $ 47,551 $ 48,185 $ 60,126 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 154 5,272 (101 ) 9,565 (256 ) Restructured loans, accruing (3) 6,909 5,899 6,287 7,768 6,503 Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.39 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets 210.49 % 190.57 % 141.31 % 137.94 % 121.77 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 213.13 % 193.10 % 142.07 % 138.43 % 122.30 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.88 % 0.91 % 1.14 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.81 % Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.37 % -0.01 % 0.71 % -0.02 % Net charge-offs / average loans LTM 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.00 % (1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof. (3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.

