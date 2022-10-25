DEFIANCE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) ("Premier" or the "Company") announced today 2022 third quarter results. Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $28.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, compared to $28.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.
"We are very pleased to post another strong quarter in terms of earnings and growth," said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. "Year-to-date loan and deposit growth stand at 17% and 7%, respectively, while total revenue growth for the quarter totaled 8.9%, outstanding results by any historical comparison. As has been the case all year, robust commercial and consumer business segment performance continues to offset a difficult residential mortgage environment. With a number of economic factors currently affecting our clients' financial decision-making, it is gratifying to see households continuing to thrive. Deposits continue to grow, credit quality figures continue to improve, and consumer spending is responsibly on the rise. A strong employment market is clearly helping all maneuver through these less certain times."
Quarterly results
Strong loan and deposit growth
Gross loans including those held for sale increased $300.9 million (up 19.9% annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Loan growth occurred in each category including $151.0 million from commercial loans excluding PPP (up 15.2% annualized), $114.2 million from residential loans including held for sale (up 28.3% annualized) and $38.5 million from consumer/home equity loans (up 34.5% annualized). PPP loans decreased $3.4 million and were only $1.2 million as of September 30, 2022.
Customer deposits increased $146.3 million (up 9.0% annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Deposit growth occurred in each customer category, including $40.0 million from non-interest bearing deposits (up 9.0% annualized) and $106.3 million from interest-bearing deposits (up 9.0% annualized). Brokered deposits also added $69.9 million.
Net interest income and margin expansion
Net interest income of $63.5 million on a tax equivalent ("TE") basis in the third quarter of 2022 was up 7.1% from $59.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 10.9% from $57.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. TE net interest margin of 3.40% in the third quarter of 2022 increased four basis points from 3.36% in the second quarter of 2022 and two basis points from 3.38% in the third quarter of 2021. Results for all periods include the impact of PPP as well as acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Third quarter 2022 includes $376 thousand of accretion in interest income, $232 thousand of accretion in interest expense and $26 thousand of interest income on average balances of $1.9 million for PPP. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks accretion and PPP loans, TE net interest income was $62.9 million, up 7.6% from $58.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and up 17.5% from $53.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, TE net interest margin was 3.36% for the third quarter of 2022, up four basis points from 3.32% for the second quarter of 2022 and up nine basis points from 3.27% for the third quarter of 2021. These improved results are primarily due to the combination of loan growth excluding PPP as discussed above and higher loan yields excluding PPP and acquisition marks accretion, which were 4.24% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.94% in the second quarter of 2022 and 3.98% in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter increase of 30 basis points represents a beta of 21% compared to the change in the quarterly average effective Federal Funds rate that increased 141 basis points to 2.18% for the third quarter of 2022 as reported by the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The cost of funds in the third quarter of 2022 was 0.55%, up 31 basis points from both the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase is largely due to utilization of higher cost FHLB borrowings in support of loan growth in excess of deposit growth. The linked quarter increase is due to higher rates on FHLB borrowings, utilization of brokered deposits and higher average deposit costs. Excluding brokered deposits and acquisition marks accretion, average deposit costs increased 24 basis points to 0.39% for the third quarter of 2022, which represents a beta of 17% compared to the change in the quarterly average effective Federal Funds rate.
Non-interest income impacted mortgage banking and securities
Service fees in the third quarter of 2022 were $6.5 million, a 2.0% decrease from $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 but a 7.9% increase from $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. However, total non-interest income in the third quarter of 2022 of $16.7 million was up 16.3% from $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 but down 9.1% from $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to fluctuations in mortgage banking and gains/losses on securities. Mortgage banking income increased $2.0 million on a linked quarter basis due to a $2.2 million increase in gains partially offset by a $0.2 million lower MSR valuation gain. Mortgage banking income for the third quarter decreased $2.2 million year-over-year due to a $2.0 million decrease in gains primarily from compressed margins and lower saleable mix and a $0.7 million lower MSR valuation gain offset by a $0.5 million benefit from lower MSR amortization. Securities gains were $43 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 from increased valuations on equity securities, compared to $1.2 million of losses on equity securities in the second quarter of 2022 and compared to $253 thousand of gains in the third quarter of 2021, comprised of $233 thousand from available-for-sale security sales gains and $20 thousand of gains on equity securities.
"Premier's outstanding loan growth over the year has driven net interest income performance," said Small. "Every effort was made to capture business earlier in the year as uncertainty loomed over the horizon for the later portion of 2022. The excellent pace of business through the end of Q3 has necessitated the use of more non-core funding. The combination of core and non-core funding has enabled the organization to manage deposit betas effectively while positioning us to grow deposits across all of our markets in a thoughtful manner. The velocity of rate hikes brought about by the Fed is both understandable and challenging. We at Premier are determined to create a deposit rate offering that will both reward existing clients for their business and continue to attract new business."
Managing non-interest expenses and efficiency
Non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $41.1 million, a 5.2% increase from $39.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in compensation and benefit expenses. Compensation and benefits were $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $22.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $23.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to lower deferred costs related to decreased loan production. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to costs related to higher staffing levels for our growth initiatives. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $0.2 million on a linked quarter basis and increased a net $0.8 million on a year-over-year basis. The efficiency ratio for the third quarter 2022 of 51.26% improved from 52.23% in the second quarter of 2022 and from 51.85% in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher revenues.
Credit quality
Non-performing assets totaled $33.6 million, or 0.41% of assets, at September 30, 2022, a decrease from $35.2 million at June 30, 2022, and from $60.1 million at September 30, 2021. Loan delinquencies increased to $13.2 million, or 0.2% of loans, at September 30, 2022, from $11.2 million at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021. Classified loans totaled $45.0 million, or 0.7% of loans, as of September 30, 2022, a decrease from $48.8 million at June 30, 2022, and from $90.1 million at September 30, 2021.
The 2022 third quarter results include net loan charge-offs of $153 thousand and a total provision expense of $4.0 million, compared with net loan recoveries of $256 thousand and a total provision benefit of $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. The current year provision is primarily due to higher non-PPP loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.14% at June 30, 2022, and 1.39% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP and including unaccreted acquisition marks was 1.19% at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.21% at June 30, 2022, and 1.57% at September 30, 2021. The continued economic improvement following the 2020 pandemic-related downturn has resulted in a year-over-year decrease in the allowance percentages.
"We had another quarter of asset quality improvement with non-performing loans and classified loans declining 5% and 8% respectively," said Paul Nungester, CFO of Premier. "Net charge-offs were only 0.01% of average loans and our allowance coverage level of non-performing loans increased to 213%."
Year to date results
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $76.9 million, or $2.15 per diluted common share, compared to $100.7 million, or $2.70 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The year-over-year comparison is primarily impacted by fluctuations in the provision for credit losses, which was an expense of $11.5 million or $0.25 per diluted share in 2022 compared to a benefit of $9.1 million or $0.19 per share in 2021. The current year's provision expense is primarily due to loan growth, whereas the prior year's provision benefit was primarily due to the improving economic environment following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic recession and reserve increase in 2020.
TE net interest income of $181.0 million in the first nine months of 2022 was up 5.9% from $170.9 million in the first nine months of 2021. TE net interest margin of 3.40% in the first nine months of 2022 increased by one basis point from 3.39% in the first nine months of 2021. Results for each period include the impact of PPP as well as acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. The first nine months of 2022 include $1.3 million of accretion in interest income, $1.0 million of accretion in interest expense and $3.8 million of interest income on average balances of $15.8 million for PPP. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks accretion and PPP loans, TE net interest income was $175.1 million, up 13.1% from $154.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. Additionally, TE net interest margin was 3.29% for the first nine months of 2022, up six basis points from 3.23% for first nine months of 2021. These improved results are primarily due to loan growth excluding PPP partially offset by lower PPP income and accretion from acquisition marks. Cost of funds in the first nine months of 2022 was 0.33%, up six basis points from the first nine months of 2021. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to an increased utilization of higher cost FHLB borrowings in support of loan growth in excess of deposit growth.
Service fees in the first nine months of 2022 were $19.2 million, a 7.9% increase from $17.8 million in the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to increased consumer activity for interchange and ATM/NSF charges. However, total non-interest income in the first nine months of 2022 of $47.9 million was down from $61.7 million in the first nine months of 2021 due to fluctuations in mortgage banking, gains/losses on securities and other income. Mortgage banking income decreased $8.7 million from 2021 due to a $6.6 million decrease in gains primarily from compressed margins and lower saleable mix and a $4.0 million decrease from lower MSR valuation gains, partially offset by a $2.0 million benefit from lower MSR amortization. Securities losses were $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 from decreased valuations on equity securities compared to $3.0 million of net gains in the first nine months of 2021 comprised of $2.2 million from available-for-sale security sales gains and $0.8 million of gains on equity securities. Other income for the first nine months decreased $1.0 million from 2021, primarily due to a $1.3 million non-recurring settlement payment in the first nine months of 2021.
Non-interest expenses in the first nine months of 2022 were $121.5 million, a 4.9% increase from $115.8 million in the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to fluctuations in compensation and benefit expenses. Compensation and benefits were $72.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $66.4 million in the first nine months of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to costs related to higher staffing levels for our growth initiatives. All other non-interest expenses decreased a net $0.4 million on a year-over-year basis due to cost cutting initiatives. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of 2022 was 52.67% compared to 50.44% in the first nine months of 2021, partly due to higher expenses but primarily due to lower non-interest income discussed above.
Total assets at $8.24 billion
Total assets at September 30, 2022, were $8.24 billion, compared to $8.01 billion at June 30, 2022, and $7.47 billion at September 30, 2021. Gross loans receivable were $6.21 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.90 billion at June 30, 2022, and $5.27 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, gross loans receivable increased $938.1 million from a year ago, despite a $142.8 million decrease in PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans grew $1.08 billion organically, or 21.1% from a year ago. Commercial loans excluding PPP increased by $651.7 million from September 30, 2021, to 2022, or 18.8%. Securities at September 30, 2022, were $1.08 billion, compared to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2022, and $1.26 billion at September 30, 2021. Also, at September 30, 2022, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $337.9 million compared to $339.3 million at June 30, 2022, and $343.6 million at September 30, 2021, with the decreases attributable to intangibles amortization.
Total non-brokered deposits at September 30, 2022, were $6.66 billion, compared with $6.52 billion at June 30, 2022, and $6.25 billion at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, customer deposits grew $146.3 million organically, or 9.0% annualized from the prior quarter and $414.0 million or 6.6% from September 30, 2021. Brokered deposits were $69.9 million at September 30, 2022, compared to none at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
Total stockholders' equity was $0.86 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $0.90 billion at June 30, 2022, and $1.03 billion at September 30, 2021. The quarterly decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), which was primarily related to a $43.7 million negative valuation adjustment on the available-for-sale securities portfolio. No buybacks were completed during the quarter and at September 30, 2022, 1,200,130 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company's existing repurchase program.
Dividend to be paid November 18
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share payable November 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2022. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4.3 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on October 24, 2022. Premier has approximately 35,563,000 common shares outstanding.
Conference call
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
|(in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and amounts due from depositories
$
67,124
$
62,080
$
62,083
$
54,858
$
63,480
|Interest-bearing deposits
37,868
72,314
91,683
106,708
51,614
104,992
134,394
153,766
161,566
115,094
|Available-for-sale, carried at fair value
1,063,713
1,140,466
1,219,365
1,206,260
1,250,087
|Equity securities, carried at fair value
15,336
13,293
13,454
14,097
12,965
|Securities investments
1,079,049
1,153,759
1,232,819
1,220,357
1,263,052
|Loans (1)
6,207,708
5,890,823
5,388,331
5,296,168
5,269,566
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
(70,626
)
(67,074
)
(67,195
)
(66,468
)
(73,217
)
|Loans, net
6,137,082
5,823,749
5,321,136
5,229,700
5,196,349
|Loans held for sale
129,142
145,092
153,498
162,947
178,490
|Mortgage servicing rights
20,832
20,693
20,715
19,538
19,105
|Accrued interest receivable
26,021
22,533
21,765
20,767
22,994
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
28,262
23,991
15,332
11,585
11,585
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
169,728
168,746
167,763
166,767
166,866
|Office properties and equipment
53,747
54,060
54,684
55,602
56,073
|Real estate and other assets held for sale
416
462
253
171
261
|Goodwill
317,948
317,948
317,948
317,948
317,948
|Core deposit and other intangibles
19,972
21,311
22,691
24,129
25,612
|Other assets
148,949
123,886
108,510
90,325
94,889
|Total Assets
$
8,236,140
$
8,010,624
$
7,590,880
$
7,481,402
$
7,468,318
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
1,826,511
$
1,786,516
$
1,733,157
$
1,724,772
$
1,618,769
|Interest-bearing deposits
4,836,113
4,729,828
4,584,078
4,557,279
4,629,889
|Brokered deposits
69,881
-
-
-
-
|Total deposits
6,732,505
6,516,344
6,317,235
6,282,051
6,248,658
|Advances from FHLB
411,000
380,000
150,000
-
-
|Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities
-
-
-
-
18,812
|Subordinated debentures
85,071
85,039
85,008
84,976
84,944
|Advance payments by borrowers
33,511
40,344
20,332
24,716
19,495
|Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments
7,061
6,755
5,340
5,031
5,838
|Other liabilities
102,032
80,995
69,669
61,132
58,702
|Total Liabilities
7,371,180
7,109,477
6,647,584
6,457,906
6,436,449
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock, net
306
306
306
306
306
|Additional paid-in-capital
691,578
690,905
691,350
691,132
690,783
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(181,231
)
(126,754
)
(75,497
)
(3,428
)
1,609
|Retained earnings
488,305
470,779
459,087
443,517
428,518
|Treasury stock, at cost
(133,998
)
(134,089
)
(131,950
)
(108,031
)
(89,347
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
864,960
901,147
943,296
1,023,496
1,031,869
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
8,236,140
$
8,010,624
$
7,590,880
$
7,481,402
$
7,468,318
|(1) Includes PPP loans of:
$
1,181
$
4,561
$
18,660
$
58,906
$
143,949
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|9/30/21
|9/30/22
|9/30/21
|Interest Income:
|Loans
$
65,559
$
56,567
$
55,241
$
55,007
$
55,443
$
177,366
$
168,781
|Investment securities
6,814
6,197
5,479
5,369
5,325
18,489
13,999
|Interest-bearing deposits
221
120
46
56
33
387
142
|FHLB stock dividends
510
174
59
58
60
743
175
|Total interest income
73,104
63,058
60,825
60,490
60,861
196,985
183,097
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits
6,855
2,671
2,222
2,615
3,144
11,749
10,867
|FHLB advances
2,069
527
13
-
11
2,609
23
|Subordinated debentures
868
763
696
673
671
2,326
2,040
|Notes Payable
-
1
-
-
-
1
-
|Total interest expense
9,792
3,962
2,931
3,288
3,826
16,685
12,930
|Net interest income
63,312
59,096
57,894
57,202
57,035
180,300
170,167
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
3,706
5,151
626
2,816
1,594
9,483
(9,549
)
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments
306
1,415
309
(807
)
226
2,030
488
|Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
4,012
6,566
935
2,009
1,820
11,513
(9,061
)
|Net interest income after provision
59,300
52,530
56,959
55,193
55,215
168,787
179,228
|Non-interest Income:
|Service fees and other charges
6,545
6,676
6,000
6,351
6,067
19,221
17,817
|Mortgage banking income
3,970
1,948
4,252
3,060
6,175
10,170
18,865
|Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
-
-
-
-
233
-
2,218
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
43
(1,161
)
(643
)
1,132
20
(1,760
)
822
|Insurance commissions
3,488
4,334
4,639
3,379
3,461
12,043
12,401
|Wealth management income
1,355
1,414
1,477
1,383
1,321
4,246
4,644
|Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance
983
983
996
2,145
947
2,961
2,975
|Other non-interest income
320
171
142
129
146
1,051
2,005
|Total Non-interest Income
16,704
14,365
16,863
17,579
18,370
47,932
61,747
|Non-interest Expense:
|Compensation and benefits
24,522
22,334
25,541
24,247
23,355
72,397
66,399
|Occupancy
3,463
3,494
3,700
3,859
3,693
10,657
11,642
|FDIC insurance premium
976
802
593
781
695
2,370
2,115
|Financial institutions tax
1,050
1,074
1,191
526
1,187
3,315
3,553
|Data processing
3,121
3,442
3,335
3,447
3,387
9,899
10,103
|Amortization of intangibles
1,338
1,380
1,438
1,483
1,528
4,156
4,725
|Other non-interest expense
6,629
6,563
5,497
7,145
5,256
18,689
17,300
|Total Non-interest Expense
41,099
39,089
41,295
41,488
39,101
121,483
115,837
|Income before income taxes
34,905
27,806
32,527
31,284
34,484
95,236
125,138
|Income tax expense
6,710
5,446
6,170
5,974
6,124
18,324
24,397
|Net Income
$
28,195
$
22,360
$
26,357
$
25,310
$
28,360
$
76,912
$
100,741
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
$
0.79
$
0.63
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
0.76
$
2.15
$
2.70
|Diluted
$
0.79
$
0.63
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
0.76
$
2.15
$
2.70
|Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
35,582
35,560
35,978
36,740
37,100
35,709
37,226
|Diluted
35,704
35,682
36,090
36,848
37,185
35,818
37,311
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|(dollars in thousands,
except per share data)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
|Summary of Operations
|Tax-equivalent interest income (1)
$
73,301
$
63,283
$
61,054
$
60,740
$
61,117
$
197,637
$
183,860
|Interest expense
9,792
3,962
2,931
3,288
3,826
16,685
12,930
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (1)
63,509
59,321
58,123
57,452
57,291
180,952
170,930
|Provision expense (benefit) for credit losses
4,012
6,566
935
2,009
1,820
11,513
(9,061
)
|Investment securities gains (losses)
43
(1,161
)
(643
)
1,132
253
(1,760
)
3,040
|Non-interest income (ex securities gains/losses)
16,661
15,526
17,506
16,447
18,117
49,692
58,707
|Non-interest expense
41,099
39,089
41,295
41,488
39,101
121,483
115,837
|Income tax expense
6,710
5,446
6,170
5,974
6,124
18,324
24,397
|Net income
28,195
22,360
26,357
25,310
28,360
76,912
100,741
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
197
225
229
250
256
652
763
|At Period End
|Total assets
$
8,236,140
$
8,010,624
$
7,590,880
$
7,481,402
$
7,468,318
|Goodwill and intangibles
337,920
339,259
340,639
342,077
343,560
|Tangible assets (2)
7,898,220
7,671,365
7,250,241
7,139,325
7,124,758
|Earning assets
7,411,403
7,218,905
6,881,663
6,797,765
6,774,307
|Loans
6,207,708
5,890,823
5,388,331
5,296,168
5,269,566
|Allowance for loan losses
70,626
67,074
67,195
66,468
73,217
|Deposits
6,732,505
6,516,344
6,317,235
6,282,051
6,248,658
|Stockholders' equity
864,960
901,147
943,296
1,023,496
1,031,869
|Stockholders' equity / assets
10.50
%
11.25
%
12.43
%
13.68
%
13.82
%
|Tangible equity (2)
527,040
561,888
602,657
681,419
688,309
|Tangible equity / tangible assets
6.67
%
7.32
%
8.31
%
9.54
%
9.66
%
|Average Balances
|Total assets
$
8,161,389
$
7,742,550
$
7,541,414
$
7,510,397
$
7,529,100
$
7,807,013
$
7,473,203
|Earning assets
7,477,795
7,051,661
6,754,862
6,736,250
6,773,021
7,097,421
6,730,807
|Loans
6,120,324
5,667,853
5,382,825
5,356,113
5,416,696
5,726,369
5,513,285
|Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
7,116,910
6,706,250
6,415,483
6,386,341
6,422,455
6,748,783
6,384,654
|Deposits
6,654,328
6,385,857
6,314,217
6,301,384
6,317,229
6,452,713
6,282,862
|Stockholders' equity
912,224
921,847
1,033,816
1,035,717
1,020,206
945,141
1,000,047
|Goodwill and intangibles
338,583
339,932
341,353
342,853
344,331
339,946
345,975
|Tangible equity (2)
573,641
581,915
692,463
692,864
675,875
605,195
654,072
|Per Common Share Data
|Net Income (Loss):
|Basic
$
0.79
$
0.63
$
0.73
$
0.69
$
0.76
$
2.15
$
2.70
|Diluted
0.79
0.63
0.73
0.69
0.76
2.15
2.70
|Dividends Paid
0.30
0.30
0.30
0.28
0.27
0.90
0.77
|Market Value:
|High
$
29.36
$
30.13
$
32.52
$
34.00
$
32.72
$
32.52
$
35.90
|Low
24.67
25.31
28.58
28.75
25.80
24.67
22.23
|Close
25.70
25.35
30.33
30.91
31.84
25.70
31.84
|Common Book Value
24.32
25.35
26.48
28.13
27.90
|Tangible Common Book Value (2)
14.82
15.80
16.92
18.73
18.61
|Shares outstanding, end of period (000s)
35,563
35,555
35,621
36,384
36,978
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1)
3.40
%
3.36
%
3.44
%
3.41
%
3.38
%
3.40
%
3.39
%
|Return on average assets
1.37
%
1.16
%
1.42
%
1.34
%
1.49
%
1.32
%
1.80
%
|Return on average equity
12.26
%
9.73
%
10.34
%
9.70
%
11.03
%
10.88
%
13.47
%
|Return on average tangible equity
19.50
%
15.41
%
15.44
%
14.49
%
16.65
%
16.99
%
20.59
%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
51.26
%
52.23
%
54.60
%
56.14
%
51.85
%
52.67
%
50.44
%
|Effective tax rate
19.22
%
19.59
%
18.97
%
19.10
%
17.76
%
19.24
%
19.50
%
|Common dividend payout ratio
37.97
%
47.62
%
41.10
%
40.58
%
35.53
%
41.86
%
28.52
%
|(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Tangible assets = total assets less the sum of goodwill and core deposit and other intangibles. Tangible equity = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock. Tangible common book value = tangible equity divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period.
(3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Yield Analysis
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|9/30/21
|9/30/22
|9/30/21
|Average Balances
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (1)
$
6,120,324
$
5,667,853
$
5,382,825
$
5,356,113
$
5,416,696
$
5,726,369
$
5,513,285
|Securities
1,261,527
1,288,073
1,250,321
1,245,096
1,273,148
1,266,681
1,098,478
|Interest Bearing Deposits
68,530
76,401
109,757
123,456
71,276
84,745
107,381
|FHLB stock
27,414
19,334
11,959
11,585
11,901
19,626
11,663
|Total interest-earning assets
7,477,795
7,051,661
6,754,862
6,736,250
6,773,021
7,097,421
6,730,807
|Non-interest-earning assets
683,594
690,889
786,552
774,147
756,079
709,592
742,396
|Total assets
$
8,161,389
$
7,742,550
$
7,541,414
$
7,510,397
$
7,529,100
$
7,807,013
$
7,473,203
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
$
4,846,419
$
4,614,223
$
4,600,801
$
4,609,064
$
4,649,462
$
4,688,047
$
4,612,354
|FHLB advances and other
377,533
234,945
16,278
-
20,098
210,908
16,828
|Subordinated debentures
85,049
85,020
84,988
84,957
84,924
85,019
84,895
|Notes payable
-
428
-
-
204
143
69
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,309,001
4,934,616
4,702,067
4,694,021
4,754,688
4,984,117
4,714,146
|Non-interest bearing deposits
1,807,909
1,771,634
1,713,416
1,692,320
1,667,767
1,764,666
1,670,508
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
7,116,910
6,706,250
6,415,483
6,386,341
6,422,455
6,748,783
6,384,654
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
132,255
114,453
92,115
88,339
86,439
113,089
88,502
|Total liabilities
7,249,165
6,820,703
6,507,598
6,474,680
6,508,894
6,861,872
6,473,156
|Stockholders' equity
912,224
921,847
1,033,816
1,035,717
1,020,206
945,141
1,000,047
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,161,389
$
7,742,550
$
7,541,414
$
7,510,397
$
7,529,100
$
7,807,013
$
7,473,203
|Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
141
%
143
%
144
%
144
%
142
%
142
%
143
%
|Interest Income/Expense
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
$
65,564
$
56,573
$
55,248
$
55,013
$
55,444
$
177,385
$
168,810
|Securities (2)
7,006
6,416
5,701
5,612
5,580
19,122
14,733
|Interest Bearing Deposits
221
120
46
56
33
387
142
|FHLB stock
510
174
59
59
60
743
175
|Total interest-earning assets
73,301
63,283
61,054
60,740
61,117
197,637
183,860
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
$
6,855
$
2,671
$
2,222
$
2,615
$
3,144
$
11,749
$
10,867
|FHLB advances and other
2,069
527
13
-
11
2,609
23
|Subordinated debentures
868
763
696
673
671
2,326
2,040
|Notes payable
-
1
-
-
-
1
-
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,792
3,962
2,931
3,288
3,826
16,685
12,930
|Non-interest bearing deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
9,792
3,962
2,931
3,288
3,826
16,685
12,930
|Net interest income
$
63,509
$
59,321
$
58,123
$
57,452
$
57,291
$
180,952
$
170,930
|Less: PPP income
(26
)
(160
)
(3,641
)
(2,686
)
(2,887
)
(3,827
)
(11,858
)
|Less: Acquisition marks accretion
(608
)
(706
)
(737
)
(1,595
)
(879
)
(2,051
)
(4,274
)
|Core net interest income
$
62,875
$
58,455
$
53,745
$
53,171
$
53,525
$
175,074
$
154,798
|Average Rates (3)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
4.29
%
3.99
%
4.11
%
4.11
%
4.09
%
4.13
%
4.08
%
|Securities (4)
2.22
%
1.99
%
1.82
%
1.80
%
1.75
%
2.01
%
1.79
%
|Interest Bearing Deposits
1.29
%
0.63
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.19
%
0.61
%
0.18
%
|FHLB stock
7.44
%
3.60
%
1.97
%
2.04
%
2.02
%
5.05
%
2.00
%
|Total interest-earning assets
3.92
%
3.59
%
3.62
%
3.61
%
3.61
%
3.71
%
3.64
%
|Deposits and Interest-bearing Liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
0.57
%
0.23
%
0.19
%
0.23
%
0.27
%
0.33
%
0.31
%
|FHLB advances and other
2.19
%
0.90
%
0.32
%
0.00
%
0.22
%
1.65
%
0.18
%
|Subordinated debentures
4.08
%
3.59
%
3.28
%
3.17
%
3.16
%
3.65
%
3.20
%
|Notes payable
0.00
%
0.93
%
-
-
0.75
%
0.93
%
0.75
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.74
%
0.32
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.32
%
0.45
%
0.37
%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
0.55
%
0.24
%
0.18
%
0.21
%
0.24
%
0.33
%
0.27
%
|Net interest spread
3.18
%
3.27
%
3.37
%
3.33
%
3.29
%
3.26
%
3.27
%
|Net interest margin (5)
3.40
%
3.36
%
3.44
%
3.41
%
3.38
%
3.40
%
3.39
%
|Core net interest margin (5)
3.36
%
3.32
%
3.20
%
3.21
%
3.27
%
3.29
%
3.23
%
|(1) Includes average PPP loans of:
$
1,889
$
12,966
$
32,853
$
101,804
$
219,366
$
15,790
$
343,653
|(2) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Annualized.
|(4) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses.
|(5) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Core net interest margin represents net interest margin excluding PPP and acquisition marks accretion.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loans and Deposits Composition
|(dollars in thousands)
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q21
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|Residential real estate
$
1,478,360
$
1,382,202
$
1,222,057
$
1,167,466
$
1,129,877
|Residential real estate construction
119,204
85,256
97,746
121,621
140,798
|Total residential loans
1,597,564
1,467,458
1,319,803
1,289,087
1,270,675
|Commercial real estate
2,674,078
2,655,730
2,495,469
2,450,349
2,389,759
|Commercial construction
398,044
319,590
260,421
263,304
263,354
|Commercial excluding PPP
1,041,423
987,242
891,893
836,732
808,780
|Core commercial loans (1)
4,113,545
3,962,562
3,647,783
3,550,385
3,461,893
|Consumer direct/indirect
212,790
180,539
132,294
126,417
125,163
|Home equity and improvement lines
272,367
266,144
261,176
264,354
264,140
|Total consumer loans
485,157
446,683
393,470
390,771
389,303
|Deferred loan origination fees
10,261
9,559
8,615
7,019
3,746
|Core loans (1)
6,206,527
5,886,262
5,369,671
5,237,262
5,125,617
|PPP loans
1,181
4,561
18,660
58,906
143,949
|Total loans
$
6,207,708
$
5,890,823
$
5,388,331
$
5,296,168
$
5,269,566
|Loans held for sale
$
129,142
$
145,092
$
153,498
$
162,947
$
178,490
|Core residential loans (1)
1,726,706
1,612,550
1,473,301
1,452,034
1,449,165
|Total loans including loans held for sale but excluding PPP
6,335,669
6,031,354
5,523,169
5,400,209
5,304,107
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - residential
$
231,598
$
239,748
$
210,702
$
204,772
$
209,054
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - commercial
493,199
449,101
314,843
273,118
272,380
|Undisbursed construction loan funds - total
724,797
688,849
525,545
477,890
481,434
|Total construction loans including undisbursed funds
$
1,242,045
$
1,093,695
$
883,712
$
862,815
$
885,586
|Gross loans (2)
$
6,922,244
$
6,570,113
$
5,905,261
$
5,767,039
$
5,747,254
|Deposit Portfolio Composition
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,826,511
$
1,786,516
$
1,733,157
$
1,724,772
$
1,618,769
|Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market
3,197,455
3,106,306
3,029,260
2,952,705
2,962,032
|Savings deposits
820,650
832,859
830,143
804,451
786,929
|Retail time deposits less than $250
550,275
532,836
586,967
636,477
692,224
|Retail time deposits greater than $250
267,733
257,827
137,708
163,646
188,704
|Brokered deposits
69,881
-
-
-
-
|Total deposits
$
6,732,505
$
6,516,344
$
6,317,235
$
6,282,051
$
6,248,658
|(1) Core loans represents total loans excluding undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core commercial loans represents total commercial real estate, commercial and commercial construction excluding commercial undisbursed loan funds, deferred loan origination fees and PPP loans. Core residential loans represents total loans held for sale, one to four family residential real estate and residential construction excluding residential undisbursed loan funds and deferred loan origination fees.
|(2) Gross loans represent total loans including undisbursed construction funds but excluding deferred loan origination fees.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loan Delinquency Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Current
|30 to 89 days past
due
|% of
Total
|Non Accrual
Loans
|% of
Total
|September 30, 2022
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,478,360
$
1,464,319
$
6,232
0.4
%
$
7,809
0.5
%
|Construction
1,242,045
1,242,045
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,674,078
2,660,068
116
0.0
%
13,894
0.5
%
|Commercial
1,042,604
1,034,898
338
0.0
%
7,368
0.7
%
|Home equity and improvement
272,367
267,077
3,144
1.2
%
2,146
0.8
%
|Consumer finance
212,790
207,453
3,417
1.6
%
1,920
0.9
%
|Gross loans
$
6,922,244
$
6,875,860
$
13,247
0.2
%
$
33,137
0.5
%
|June 30, 2022
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,382,202
$
1,367,037
$
7,176
0.5
%
$
7,989
0.6
%
|Construction
1,093,695
1,093,695
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,655,730
2,641,216
1
0.0
%
14,513
0.5
%
|Commercial
991,803
984,065
-
0.0
%
7,738
0.8
%
|Home equity and improvement
266,144
261,576
1,943
0.7
%
2,625
1.0
%
|Consumer finance
180,539
176,608
2,061
1.1
%
1,870
1.0
%
|Gross loans
$
6,570,113
$
6,524,197
$
11,181
0.2
%
$
34,735
0.5
%
|September 30, 2021
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,129,877
$
1,115,076
$
5,663
0.5
%
$
9,138
0.8
%
|Construction
885,586
884,265
1,321
0.1
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,389,759
2,367,760
146
0.0
%
21,853
0.9
%
|Commercial
952,729
928,321
442
0.0
%
23,966
2.5
%
|Home equity and improvement
264,140
259,175
1,848
0.7
%
3,117
1.2
%
|Consumer finance
125,163
121,580
1,792
1.4
%
1,791
1.4
%
|Gross loans
$
5,747,254
$
5,676,177
$
11,212
0.2
%
$
59,865
1.0
%
|Loan Risk Ratings Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Pass Rated
|Special Mention
|% of
Total
|Classified
|% of
Total
|September 30, 2022
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,466,470
$
1,458,082
$
1,267
0.1
%
$
7,121
0.5
%
|Construction
1,242,045
1,240,745
1,300
0.1
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,672,451
2,584,984
65,233
2.4
%
22,234
0.8
%
|Commercial
1,036,441
1,009,384
20,106
1.9
%
6,951
0.7
%
|Home equity and improvement
269,786
268,384
-
0.0
%
1,402
0.5
%
|Consumer finance
212,493
210,602
-
0.0
%
1,891
0.9
%
|PCD loans
22,558
17,044
93
0.4
%
5,421
24.0
%
|Gross loans
$
6,922,244
$
6,789,225
$
87,999
1.3
%
$
45,020
0.7
%
|June 30, 2022
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,370,167
$
1,361,875
$
1,244
0.1
%
$
7,048
0.5
%
|Construction
1,093,695
1,093,695
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,654,003
2,551,971
77,224
2.9
%
24,808
0.9
%
|Commercial
984,972
956,229
21,428
2.2
%
7,315
0.7
%
|Home equity and improvement
263,330
261,530
-
0.0
%
1,800
0.7
%
|Consumer finance
180,183
178,346
-
0.0
%
1,837
1.0
%
|PCD loans
23,763
17,632
95
0.4
%
6,036
25.4
%
|Gross loans
$
6,570,113
$
6,421,278
$
99,991
1.5
%
$
48,844
0.7
%
|September 30, 2021
|One to four family residential real estate
$
1,117,055
$
1,107,787
$
1,315
0.1
%
$
7,953
0.7
%
|Construction
885,586
866,054
19,532
2.2
%
-
0.0
%
|Commercial real estate
2,379,734
2,220,881
117,068
4.9
%
41,785
1.8
%
|Commercial
944,202
903,626
20,474
2.2
%
20,102
2.1
%
|Home equity and improvement
260,408
258,575
-
0.0
%
1,833
0.7
%
|Consumer finance
124,525
122,956
-
0.0
%
1,569
1.3
%
|PCD loans
35,744
18,793
102
0.3
%
16,849
47.1
%
|Gross loans
$
5,747,254
$
5,498,672
$
158,491
2.8
%
$
90,091
1.6
%
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the three months ended
|Nine months ended
|Mortgage Banking Summary
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|9/30/21
|9/30/22
|9/30/21
|Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans:
|Mortgage banking gains, net
$
3,363
$
1,166
$
2,543
$
2,774
$
5,353
$
7,072
$
13,663
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense):
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue
1,861
1,862
1,879
1,909
1,861
5,602
5,665
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
(1,350
)
(1,375
)
(1,403
)
(1,774
)
(1,822
)
(4,128
)
(6,119
)
|Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments
96
295
1,233
151
783
1,624
5,656
607
782
1,709
286
822
3,098
5,202
|Total revenue from sale/servicing of mortgage loans
$
3,970
$
1,948
$
4,252
$
3,060
$
6,175
$
10,170
$
18,865
|Mortgage servicing rights:
|Balance at beginning of period
$
21,872
$
22,189
$
22,244
$
21,963
$
21,682
$
22,244
$
21,666
|Loans sold, servicing retained
1,393
1,058
1,348
2,056
2,103
3,799
6,415
|Amortization
(1,350
)
(1,375
)
(1,403
)
(1,774
)
(1,822
)
(4,128
)
(6,119
)
|Balance at end of period
21,915
21,872
22,189
22,245
21,963
21,915
21,962
|Valuation allowance:
|Balance at beginning of period
(1,179
)
(1,474
)
(2,707
)
(2,858
)
(3,641
)
(2,707
)
(8,513
)
|Impairment recovery (charges)
96
295
1,233
151
783
1,624
5,656
|Balance at end of period
(1,083
)
(1,179
)
(1,474
)
(2,707
)
(2,858
)
(1,083
)
(2,857
)
|Net carrying value at end of period
$
20,832
$
20,693
$
20,715
$
19,538
$
19,105
$
20,832
$
19,105
|Allowance Summary
|Beginning allowance
$
67,074
$
67,195
$
66,468
$
73,217
$
71,367
$
66,468
$
82,079
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
3,706
5,151
626
2,816
1,594
9,483
(9,549
)
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(154
)
(5,272
)
101
(9,565
)
256
(5,325
)
687
|Ending allowance
$
70,626
$
67,074
$
67,195
$
66,468
$
73,217
$
70,626
$
73,217
|Total loans
$
6,207,708
$
5,890,823
$
5,388,331
$
5,296,168
$
5,269,566
|Less: PPP loans
(1,181
)
(4,561
)
(18,660
)
(58,906
)
(143,949
)
|Total loans ex PPP
$
6,206,527
$
5,886,262
$
5,369,671
$
5,237,262
$
5,125,617
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
70,626
$
67,074
$
67,195
$
66,468
$
73,217
|Add: Unaccreted purchase accounting marks
3,291
3,924
4,652
5,418
7,109
|Adjusted ACL
$
73,917
$
70,998
$
71,847
$
71,886
$
80,326
|ACL/Loans
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.25
%
1.26
%
1.39
%
|Adjusted ACL/Loans ex PPP
1.19
%
1.21
%
1.34
%
1.37
%
1.57
%
|Credit Quality
|Total non-performing loans (1)
$
33,137
$
34,735
$
47,298
$
48,014
$
59,865
|Real estate owned (REO)
416
462
253
171
261
|Total non-performing assets (2)
$
33,553
$
35,197
$
47,551
$
48,185
$
60,126
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
154
5,272
(101
)
9,565
(256
)
|Restructured loans, accruing (3)
6,909
5,899
6,287
7,768
6,503
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans
1.14
%
1.14
%
1.25
%
1.26
%
1.39
%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets
210.49
%
190.57
%
141.31
%
137.94
%
121.77
%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
213.13
%
193.10
%
142.07
%
138.43
%
122.30
%
|Non-performing assets / loans plus REO
0.54
%
0.60
%
0.88
%
0.91
%
1.14
%
|Non-performing assets / total assets
0.41
%
0.44
%
0.63
%
0.64
%
0.81
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
0.01
%
0.37
%
-0.01
%
0.71
%
-0.02
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans LTM
0.26
%
0.27
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
0.00
%
|(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans.
|(2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.
|(3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.
