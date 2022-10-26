Moissanite Engagement Rings (0435-232-015), a boutique-grown moissanite jeweler based in Melbourne, has a new collection of ethical gemstone engagement rings.

Fitzroy, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Moissanite Engagement Rings' new ethical stone collection exclusively features ethically sourced and lab-grown moissanite of the highest quality. The renowned jeweler brings Australian customers this rare, naturally occurring mineral which bears a striking resemblance to diamonds in appearance and mineral composition, with the added advantage of possessing a broader refractive index and a rainbow-like light reflection.

In its recently launched collection, Moissanite Engagement Rings offers Internationally Certified GRA Gemstones combined with recycled gold for the ultimate environmental and ethical final product.

With its latest gemstone range, Moissanite Engagement Rings affirm its commitment to ethical diamond alternatives like moissanite when the traditional diamond industry remains rife with problems. According to a recent industry exposé from CBS, blood diamonds still represent 4% of global diamond sales. Moreover, according to Human Rights Watch, 12 out of the world's 13 largest diamond-sourcing firms were found guilty of allowing grave human rights violations to occur in their mining process.

With these sobering facts in mind, Moissanite Engagement Rings believe that when a person gets down on one knee to propose, the best way to do so is with one of their new 100% ethical engagement rings.

New rings that interested customers can purchase include their timeless, understated Oval Solitaire. Like most Moissanite Engagement Rings pieces, this ring is available in 14 or 18K yellow, rose or white gold, or in pure platinum. Customers can also select their preferred carat size, from a more modest 1-carat moissanite solitaire to a weighty 4.9-carat stone.

For customers seeking a more dramatic look, the jeweler offers pieces like the Oval Halo With Full Pavé or the even more unique Oval With Pronged Halo And Pavé. Their new collection also features pear, emerald, and round-cut moissanite gemstones.

Moissanite Engagement Rings display its new moissanite rings online, but they can also be viewed at its showroom in Melbourne. The boutique jeweler ships its handcrafted ethical rings across Australia.

Moissanite Engagement Rings said, "Discovered in a meteorite, naturally occurring moissanite is rarer than diamonds. With moissanite, which shines brighter than a diamond, you can get your dream ring with more sparkle."

