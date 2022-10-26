The 16th VapExpo was held in Paris on the 22-23 October at the Paris Event Center, and was an opportunity for e-cigarette brands, distributors, professionals, and consumers to come together to discuss current trends and new innovations in the industry.

ECO series (Photo: Business Wire)

With a global reach, and a European focus, the Paris VapExpo is the most influential vaping industry show in France. FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE the world's largest vape manufacturer, presented a variety of solutions and customized disposable vape for European customers at the show.

Previously, in the European market, the disposable vape HEXA GO equipped with FEELM Max technology has been marketed in Belgium and the Netherlands and has been warmly welcomed by local consumers. The impact of FEELM Max is spreading rapidly in the European market due to its more puffs, velvet silky and same great taste till last puff. On the show floor, FEELM revealed that the products are also landing in Italy, UK, Germany, France, and other European markets.

Following the trends already found in the United States, the European market is accelerating from open to closed system. Data from ECigIntelligence shows that, in France, closed products now account for around 33 per cent of all sales; in the United Kingdom, this has reached a high of 40 per cent, and shows no sign of slowing down. During the exhibition, many retailers were predicting that the proportion of closed products sold in their stores will only continue to increase.

The closed system market consists of closed pod and disposable vape. In the past two years, the number of disposable users grew rapidly, and has become the fastest growing category of closed products overall. Disposable products have attracted a large and growing number of consumers because of their ease of use and rich taste. However, with greater attention now turning to the potential environmental problems around disposable vapes, and a growing consumer awareness, the industry is undergoing rapid transformation.

FEELM are leading the way on this issue and introduced its Eco (eco-friendly) series at the Paris VapExpo show as a clear solution. Having already won the IF Design Award, the Red Dot Award, and other global design awards, the Eco series is at the forefront of this new trend toward environmentalism within disposable vapes. It has also been exhibited in Birmingham in the UK and in Stuttgart in Germany, and is gaining the attention of many leaders within the European vaping space.

FEELM's ECO series, demonstrated at the Paris VapExpo, adopts an integrated design of product packaging, with the overall material made of biodegradable materials. Its innovative design of packaging-free and product integration maximizes FEELM's goal of being low-carbon and environmentally friendly. The ECO series aims to deploy the large-scale use of environmentally friendly resources to replace the original plastic, silicone, and other non-biodegradable materials; it is recyclable, waterproof, lightweight, strong, tear-resistant, and has a unique texture.

At the same time, the auxiliary materials used in ECO series, such as internal brackets, are biodegradable PLA (polylactic acid) materials, with a greater emphasis on biosafety, fast degradation, and more environmentally friendly. Compared with traditional e-cigarette products, the Eco series reduces plastic by more than 50 per cent, and the packaging removes plastic entirely.

FEELM has previously been awarded the "Carbon Neutral Technology Pioneer Award" for its continuous attempts in the field of carbon neutrality. Earlier in May, FEELM announced its carbon neutrality goal, which is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and 30 per cent of energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

As a leader in its field, FEELM has introduced the world's first ceramic coil solution FEELM Max into the European market and is continuing to introduce environmentally friendly solutions to meet local needs in different markets. FEELM Max also brought the innovative design of a "Semi-translucence Mouthpiece" to address the pain point of users who do not know when the vaping liquid is finished, which also attracted the attention of many attendees at the Paris VapExpo.

What further innovations will disposable products bring to consumers in the future? This question remains to be further answered by the market.

