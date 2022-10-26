Toronto Daegu Assets has confirmed its commitment to providing an online stockbroking platform for its private retail investors. The new digital platform has been scheduled to be available to its clients by the third quarter in 2023.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Toronto Daegu Assets, a global financial management company, has confirmed that it will launch a new online stockbroking platform. The new platform will enable the company's retail investors to actively self-manage their portfolio while offering competitive execution-based trading.

This new solution will be progressively rolled out, with the company committing to a complete platform launch by September, 2023. Its initial testing phase was offered to a small handful of clients, which has been well received with positive remarks. The ongoing efforts will be spent to improve the platform's mobile usability and expand its offerings.

"Expanding our digital offerings is a continuous cycle that follows the constant evolution of our client's ongoing needs. We know from experience that in today's world, every second does count, with financial news being so readily available. Therefore, it makes sense that the company is rolling out this new trading platform for our clients. With real-time tradable prices, our clients will be able to execute a trade within a few clicks. The additional platform alongside our advisory service works hand in hand. We are all extremely enthusiastic about its launch," commented Edward Thompson, Director of Capital Markets at Toronto Daegu Assets.

The company has affirmed that they have been working on this platform for the last 14 months. Once available, the online platform will deliver a range of investment solutions that cater to the varying tastes, preferences, and risk appetites of Toronto Daegu Assets retail investors. Additionally, the platform will feature over 4,000 global stocks that are supported by analytical tools such as advanced charting and market news feeds.

"With market-leading commission rates and access to international stock markets, this is gearing up to be truly beneficial to all our clients. As a company, we fully embrace new technology and the advantages they bring," added Harrison Goddard, Chief Finance Officer at Toronto Daegu Assets.

Toronto Daegu Assets have also added that they will provide the platform to mobile via a diverse suite of apps. More info on Toronto Daegu Assets can be found at: https://www.tdainvestments.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Samuel Johnston, Head of Analysis

Email: samuel.johnston@tdainvestments.com

Organization: Toronto Daegu Assets

Address: 8F One York Street, Toronto, M5J 0B6, Ontario, Canada

Phone: +1-647-558-6670

Website: https://www.tdainvestments.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141972