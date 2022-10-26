H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management, announced that it has hired Alessio Lucentini as Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Asset Management in Europe.

Mr. Lucentini joins H.I.G. from EQT Exeter where he was a Managing Director. Prior to EQT, he spent 16 years at AXA Real Assets where he was part of the Executive Committee. He previously worked at Cushman Wakefield and for the real estate development company AIG/Lincoln.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Alessio to the team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will prove invaluable as we continue executing our differentiated real estate strategy across Europe focused on value-add investments."

"H.I.G. has a long and successful track record investing across the real estate asset spectrum and has built a best in class real estate business in Europe," said Mr. Lucentini. "I am delighted to join the H.I.G. Realty team and help the firm further drive value-add initiatives across Europe."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

