Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the achievement of VMware Cloud Verified status in TR2 Toronto.

The accomplishment follows the VMware Cloud Provider Principal Partner Status awarded to the firm last year. Options also holds Cloud Verified status at NJ2, PRDC, LHC, LD4 and NY5 sites.

Cloud Verification assures that a partner is validated to expertly deliver cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service across VMware's best-in-class network, storage, and compute solutions to meet specific individual client needs.

It also enables customers to achieve unmatched consistency, performance, and interoperability levels for traditional and containerised enterprise applications based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

Options President and CEO Danny Moore said, "Toronto has emerged as a leader in the convergence of tech leadership, financial services and innovation, bringing best-in-class infrastructure even closer to our clients and bolstering our operational presence in the region.

As the sixth certification in recent months, today's news is a further demonstration of Options' growing portfolio of VMware solution architecture and the continued rollout of service excellence, capability and choice for our customers across the capital markets."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including its tenth Microsoft Gold Partner status, its partnership with on-demand market data provider QUODD, hosting capabilities in Aruba IT3 Bergamo, and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

