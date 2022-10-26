The Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD) has announced that the sector reached the 14 GW milestone. Installed capacity grew from 13 GW to 14 GW in just over a month, "the fastest growth ever recorded," the association claims.From pv magazine Latin America Installed capacity in the distributed generation sector has surpassed 14 GW in Brazil. According to the Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation (ABGD), the sector has more than 1.7 million consumers in the country. By sector, 47.4% corresponds to residential consumption, 30.3% to commercial, 13.4% to rural, and 7% to ...

