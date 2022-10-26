Jennifer Bradley, a skincare & pro cosmetics company with customers across the world, has released a new non-nano sun protection foundation.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - With the release of their new skin-safe and reef-safe sun barrier 4 in One Foundation, Jennifer Bradley is affirming its commitment to strictly non-nano, vegan and paraben-free products. Their new, flawless finish foundation protects the skin from the sun's damaging rays without the use of the destructive nano chemicals that are typically found in sunscreen.

Jennifer Bradley's release of a new strictly non-nano and all-natural tinted sun protection foundation coincides with the latest findings published on Science News. According to their researchers, the standard chemicals in sunscreens, such as oxybenzone, seep into coral reefs, disrupting their growth and development and hastening coral bleaching.

With its head office in Florida, the company knows first-hand how vital coral reefs are to the entire marine ecosystem, to North America's beaches, and to the beauty of the planet.

As such, their "Best Makeup Ever," the 4 in One Foundation is free from chemicals like oxybenzone, as well as octinoxate, parabens, and formaldehyde derivatives, all of which are found in most commercial sunscreens. Instead, it uses clean and non-nano titanium dioxide as its active ingredients.

This new environmentally-friendly tinted foundation has been developed with the beach or the sporting field in mind and is designed to give users hours of safe sun protection that is water and sweat-proof. The product itself repels water from the skin, which keeps it from rubbing off or running off when sweating.

Beyond its environmental and ethical commitments, Jennifer Bradley is also dedicated to making beauty products that are suitable for any skin type. Their new sun barrier foundation has no fragrance, contains no sulfates, and uses natural mineral-based color to match the wearer's skin tone.

Company founder Jennifer Bradley says, "Our cruelty-free cosmetics come from the highest-quality ingredients available, and we've worked hard to develop formulas that are safe and effective for all skin types and sensitivities."

As a nationwide cosmetics and skincare retailer, Jennifer Bradley is proud to have obtained an 80% retention rate among its customers. They are confident that readers who try their new reef-safe natural sun protection will see and feel the difference from standard commercial brands.

