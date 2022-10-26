Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - CanaGulf International Standardisation, a consulting, auditing, and training corporation, based in the UAE, partners with multiple UAE government organisations for the successful implementation of Global award and International Standard Organisation (ISO) management systems. Working together to put the procedures in place and ensuring extensive international certification and award criteria are met on topics such innovation, artificial intelligence, governance, energy, Quality, Health & Safety, Environment (QHSE) management systems, in addition to business continuity and resilience. Some of the recent partnerships include Dubai Energy Supreme Council, Emirates Health Services (EHS), Dubai Police, Dubai Electricity and Water authorities (DEWA) , Sharjah Electricity and water Authority(SEWA), Ministry of Energy (MoE) ,Ministry of Artificial Intelligence , Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in UAE.





Established in 2016, CanaGulf International Standardisation concentrates on giving businesses the resources and expertise they need to succeed in their respective fields. The company's goal is to integrate local and international efforts to normalise quality and sustainability in addition to help their client be the leader in ISO standards implementation and respectively be qualified for achieving international certificates and awards.

The founder of CanaGulf, Dr. Amro Taleb, is a professor, consultant, and lead auditor in the different fields of ISO and possesses over 20 years of experience with local and global companies such as Total (now TotalEnergies) and Lafarge (now Holcim). Dr. Taleb's approach has been to create strategic partnerships with leading experts in the industry which assist his company, CanaGulf, in offering high quality services and a pool of highly regarded accreditation organisations like Deutsche Quality Services (DQS), Russian Register, W3 Solutionz, Centre Sustainability Excellence (CSE), and more.

In 2019, the company supported DEWA in achieving the ISO innovation management certification making them amongst the first utilities industry worldwide to receive it. SEWA, on the other hand, through consultancy with CanaGulf, was the first one to hold ISO excellence service certification in 2022. Similarly, in 2020, Dubai police was the first worldwide to achieve the Global Certificate (GC mark) as a Green Security Organisation. In 2021, CanaGulf supported MOHAP (Ministry of Health and Prevention - UAE) to receive the global Certificate GC mark in health crisis management and health policy management. EHS was the first to receive the ISO certification in Health Governance worldwide due to quality implementation services of CanaGulf.

As founder and Managing Director, Amro Taleb explains:

"We are committed to working professionally and delivering top quality services whilst maintaining an ethical work culture. We are partnered with industry leaders in the field of accreditation and management systems to deliver medium to high class certifications and training based on our clients demands."

Most recently, CanaGulf was awarded by EHS to take the lead in implementing 25 ISO standards and applying for Global Certificate in Women Empowerment and Gender Equality. Furthermore, CanaGulf and the Dubai Supreme Council are working on achieving a Global Certificate in Blue Planet Energy efficiency management for the City of Dubai . Moving forward, CanaGulf will continue to expand the line of its services based on developing trends and organisational needs, ensuring their clients receive the highest quality services based on international standards.

