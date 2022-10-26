Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQX: HNCKF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Join Director of Communications Holly Millar as she discusses the company's new partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation and catalysts for 2023.

Presentation date: November 9th at 10:20 AM EST.

Register here: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga Metals has formed a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation to develop the Turnagain nickel/cobalt project in Canada and plans to complete a Prefeasibility Study in H1 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

"Mark Jarvis"



MARK JARVIS, CEO and Chairman

Contact Information

Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300

Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com

Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141473