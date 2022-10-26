Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2022) - Jon Ostenson, the founder and CEO of America's leading non-food franchise consulting firm FranBridge Consulting, announces the launch of his new book, 'Non-Food Franchising: The better path to business ownership'. The book is being published by Aragon House Publishing and the launch is scheduled for later this month. His intention behind writing the book is to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a guide as to why non-food franchising is increasingly seen by many investors as a better way to own a business. Jon explains the reasons why, according to him, there is more to the franchise offering than just fast-food chains.

The book covers a wide range of topics related to the franchise business model. The topics covered include franchising vs. startups, franchising vs. entrepreneurship through acquisition, the franchise landscape and ownership roles, industry opportunities, funding and returns of franchise businesses, selecting a franchise, long-term strategies and understanding the franchisor's perspective, etc.

As an experienced consultant, Jon Ostenson, through the book, provides insights and expert advice on financial opportunities in a number of non-food portfolios. He shares some of the popular industries, including home and property services, health and wellness, automotive, pets and many more. These are some of the sectors which have the potential to thrive in times of recession. The book also answers some of the fundamental questions regarding the franchise business. He explains why he believes franchising is more attractive than startups or acquisitions, and also how franchises can be run with a semi-passive 'executive model'. It further explains why real estate investors are so active in franchising and how individuals can strategically select the best opportunity within franchising. The book also explains the financials of franchising which include investment, revenue, and profit potential.

"My aim is to help others achieve their dreams of freedom and wealth generation through business ownership. 100% of profits from this book will be donated to Hope International, a Christian non-profit that supports entrepreneurs in underserved communities around the world through avenues such as microfinance loans and savings groups. Their 'hand-up vs. hand-out' approach empowers sustainable commerce that has an exponential impact on the entrepreneurs' families and communities for years to come," says Jon Ostenson, CEO of FranBridge Consulting.

Jon Ostenson is a top franchise consultant in the U.S. and is a frequent contributor on the topic of 'non-food franchising' for outlets such as Inc., Forbes, The Franchise Journal and Franchise Connect.

Media contact

Name: Jon Ostenson

Email: info@franbridgeconsulting.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141976