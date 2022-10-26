aiMotive and Foretellix to Offer a Joint Virtual Solution for Validation of ADAS and AV Perception and Planning

Joint solution to benefit from native support of the recently released ASAM's OpenSCENARIO 2.0.0 standard that revolutionizes the way safety is built into autonomous systems

BUDAPEST, Hungary and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022and aiMotiveare partnering to accelerate the safe deployment of ADAS and AV systems. The joint solution combines Foretellix's Foretifyand aiMotive's aiSimplatforms to empower engineers with an end-to-end virtual solution. The solution focuses on enabling verification and validation solutions of ADAS and AV perceptions and planning functions for trucks, commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles. Central to the joint solution is the native support of the recently approved ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0.0 standard (OSC2). The standard uses a language and domain model for scenario-based testing and paves the way for large-scale generation and testing (million simulations/day) required for the safe deployment of ADAS and AV vehicles.



The joint solution allows product development teams to define abstract scenarios using OSC2 and use Foretify to automatically generate millions of concrete scenarios that can be executed by aiSim in its purpose-built, GPU-based, and ISO26262 ASIL-D certified simulation engine. The data from this massive simulation set is gathered, analyzed, and displayed on an advanced dashboard, allowing the teams to focus on bugs, edge cases, and unknowns. This inherently scalable validation solution will reduce development timelines by exposing software bugs faster than real-world testing.

"Foretellix is excited to partner with aiMotive, one of the leading simulation providers for the automotive industry. We share a common understanding that our customers expect to base their toolchain on open architectures and standards supporting the best-in-class tools. Our partnership will bring our joint customers a measurable and scalable simulation approach to validate ADAS and AV to ensure safety. Benefits will include substantial reductions in cost and accelerated time-to-market," said Udi Jacobi, VP of Global Sales and Business Development of Foretellix.

"End-to-end simulation is the only way to replace real-world testing with relevant virtual miles. That is a challenge no company would be able to solve alone - that's why we strive to work with the best in the field and create a complete and easy-to-integrate ecosystem. As a result of our partnership with Foretellix, we can deliver the most comprehensive validation and verification solution that takes care of everything from large-scale, intelligent scenario variation to the very details of the real-time environment and sensor simulation, giving our customers a significant advantage over their competitors at every point of development," said Szabolcs Jánky, Product Director of aiSim.

