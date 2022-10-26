SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Announces Current Cash on Hand Exceeds $10 Million

Cash Position Expected to Accelerate Revenue Growth, Fuel SOBRsafe Beyond 2023

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that its cash on hand as of October 25, 2022 has now exceeded $10 million, through a combination of existing reserves, its recent $6 million financing and over $3 million in proceeds from warrants exercised. SOBRsafe's public float as of October 14, 2022 (the most current reporting date) was approximately 7 million shares.

"We are pleased that our institutional investors continue to demonstrate confidence in and support for our technology, business plan and customer adoption," said SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini. "This cash on hand empowers us to accelerate the building of our national sales team and gives us the opportunity to 'pull forward' value-added features that drive increased margin and key differentiation in the detection market. Finally, we believe we have the cash to fully implement and execute on our business plan in 2023 and beyond."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

